EHNAC Announces Launch of Privacy and Security Toolkit

New product offering to provide healthcare stakeholders with analysis and reports to measure, track and demonstrate an organization’s compliance across mandated privacy and security regulations

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced the addition of new Privacy and Security Toolkit. The new offering provides stakeholders with detailed analysis and reports to measure, track and demonstrate an organization’s compliance across mandated privacy and security regulations.

“From EHNAC accreditation to HITRUST and SOC certification, and now with the addition of the Privacy and Security Toolkit, EHNAC continues to expand its offerings to new stakeholders across healthcare and related sectors,” said Lee Barrett, executive director and chief executive officer of EHNAC. “The new toolkit, which includes HIPAA/HITECH privacy, security, cybersecurity, breach and enforcement, makes privacy and security compliance and best practice guidance more accessible and affordable to organizations of all sizes.”

Available in two versions – one designed for organizations subject to HIPAA/HITECH as a Business Associate and the second specifically customized for employers who sponsor Group Health Plans – the EHNAC Privacy and Security Toolkit includes a comprehensive set of policies, procedures, forms, best practices and compliance tools which can be customized by individual organizations. In addition, the EHNAC Privacy and Security Toolkit includes two hours of senior-level, individualized consulting assistance.

In mid-2019, the Office for Civil Rights clarified the applicable liability for Business Associates as it relates to Privacy requirements. As a result, EHNAC has developed templates, Risk Assessment materials, draft privacy and security policies and procedures, and other compliance related tools that have been updated to reflect the privacy component and aid in HIPAA/HITECH/Cybersecurity compliance specific to the needs of the Business Associate. The Group Health plans (GHP) version provides templates, draft policies and procedures, and other compliance-related resource materials to aid in the specific compliance needs of GHP organizations. The sample Gap Analysis and Risk Assessment materials, policies and procedures include language and sample scenarios that are also customized to the unique business model experienced by the HIPAA GHP type of covered entity.

The toolkit materials have been aligned with all EHNAC programs for those organizations desiring to gain EHNAC program accreditation as well. Gaining accreditation is a separate process, but one which requires an organization to have in place the policies, procedures and compliance documentation which can be prepared with the aid of the Privacy and Security toolkit.

For more information on EHNAC’s Privacy and Security Toolkit, visit https://www.ehnac.org/privacy-and-security-toolkit/

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.

EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

