EnerDynamic Announces Planned Financing

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (“EHT” or the “Company“) (TSX-V:EHT) announces that it has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“) to raise up to $500,000 via a proposed private placement Unit (Listed Shares & Warrants) financing under the TSXV’s special rules that pertain to certain unusual circumstances (a Minimum Pricing Discretionary Waiver in accordance with the TSXV’s Notice to Issuers Bulletin published April 7, 2014) at a purchase price of $0.025 per Unit (the “Proposed Private Placement“).

Each Unit consists of 1 common share (each a “Common Share“), and 1 common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant“), in the capital of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire 1 Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share at any time up to the date that is 36 months following the date of issuance, provided that in the event that, during the period following 4 months and a day after the date of issuance, the trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.08 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company, by issuing notice to all holders of Warrants, may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 calendar days after the date on which the Company issues such notice of the new accelerated expiry date.

EHT’s board of directors has decided to raise some additional capital via the Proposed Private Placement at this time out of an abundance of caution due to the significant health/wellness and economic risks and challenges currently posed by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in Canada and worldwide. The proceeds of the Proposed Private Placement will be used for working capital and the cost of completion of the Company’s cannabis grow facility in Niagara Falls.

EHT would like to extend this offer to all EHT security holders who currently hold EHT common shares. The offer will be open until April 8, 2020. If you are an EHT security holder who is interested in participating, you should contact John Gamble, EHT’s CEO, whose contact information appears at the end of this news release.

No USA Securities Offering

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer’s requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT’s expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT’s production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking information involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks related to the completion of all approvals from applicable regulatory authorities and the completion and execution of final debt settlement agreements in respect of the Shares for Debt Transactions. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

