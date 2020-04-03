Eric M. Willie, PC Continues to Offer Expert Divorce Representation in Austin during Coronavirus

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / As the global pandemic unfolds, the repercussions of the outbreak are becoming clear. According to John Hopkins University, deaths from Coronavirus now exceed 50,000 worldwide, with cases edging towards 1 million. The Washington Post reported over 6.6 unemployment applications being filed just last week.

Yet, life must go on. Together humanity will overcome so long as everyone does their part. During these trying times having the right support system is more important than ever. For those facing divorce, Eric M. Willie, PC continues to show up for his clients, dedicated to safely supporting them through these trying times.

Divorce is a highly stressful process, wrought with red-tape, court proceedings, negotiations and more. Eric M. Willie wants his clients to know that even amid the COVID-19 pandemic he and his firm will be there fighting vigorously for his clients’ rights.

Additional Safety Measures Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Family law attorney Eric M. Willie, PC puts the safety and well-being of his clients above all else. The firm has put into place several measures to reduce the risk of infection and the spread of this deadly virus while still providing high quality, compassionate and results-oriented legal service and representation for divorce clients.

Safety Measures Include:

Frequent handwashing protocol

Education about safe practices (i.e. not touching faces or shaking hands)

In-Person meetings replaced with virtual and tele-meetings when possible

Enhanced and frequent sanitation measures in-office

Law Office of Willie & Dasher

With over 22 years of experience proudly serving the greater Austin, TX community, Willie remains dedicated to putting his experience to work on behalf of his divorce clients.

Conveniently located approximately one-half mile south of Barton Creek Square Mall at Mopac and 360, The Law Office of Willie & Dasher is comprised of a diverse team of talented, and dedicated legal professionals with a passion for serving their clients.

Stand Out Features of the Firm Include:

Extensive experience

Documented track record of positive client outcomes

Personalized touch and individualized attention

20+ years of family law experience

Honest, trustworthy and dependable

Results-driven team

Consistent communication and follow-thru

Family-oriented

Those interested in learning more about practice areas, the firm, or obtaining legal counsel for divorce or other family legal matters are encouraged to reach out for a free, no-obligation initial consultation via their official website or by calling 512-982-4984.

