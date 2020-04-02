Experion Holdings Announces AGM to be Hosted Virtually

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Experion“) (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Pacific Standard Time. The Company is preparing to host a virtual AGM in conjunction with Computershare using a third-party service provider in order to comply with the current national and provincial health restrictions relating to non-essential travel, physical distancing and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

Further details on the virtual AGM will be provided to shareholders as they become available.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs’ including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol “EXP” on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol “EXPFF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MB31”

For further information, please visit the Company’s website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management’s Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies ofthe TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

