Findit Offers High Quality CBD Products Online Through Urban CBD Collective and ApolloHempire.com During Covid-19

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com and CBD topical line Urban CBD Collective is offering its full line of topical CBD lotions and oils online. With many stores shut down due to Coronavirus and the risk of leaving your home high, individuals looking for high quality CBD products that they need and rely on can order from Urban CBD Collective and our partner ApolloHempire.com and get convenient delivery right to your address.

While the coronavirus is shutting down many retail stores to create social distancing and follow shelter-in-place orders, many people who are now confined to their homes still need to get the high quality CBD that they rely on. At Urban CBD Collective, we are continuing to take orders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure our customers get the high quality CBD products that they need. Customers can choose from 35 different options of our CBD topical products offered in multiple sizes and dosages in 5 different scents right from home when they shop online.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, “With so many people staying home, it is extremely important to us that we make available the CBD products that our customers need through our online store and partner ApolloHempire.com. The risk of leaving your house is great and there is no need to expose yourself or risk exposing others if you are sick. The demand for high quality CBD remains and with many CBD retailers and health stores closed, we are continuing to ship our products around the clock for those that need it.

Urban CBD Collective sells premium CBD products that are manufactured in the state of Tennessee at an FDA approved facility that has been developing essential oils, creams and lotions since 1992 and all of our products ship from the US.

To order, visit urbancbdcollective.com or apollohempire.com and browse our selection of CBD Products. We offer a wide range of oils, salves and lotions in scents that include: Mint, Blood Orange, Meyer Lemon, Lavender and Eucalyptus. By ordering online, you don’t have to leave your home or risk getting pulled over as a result of shelter-in-place orders that are being initiated across the country. Enjoy convenient delivery right to your address when you place your order online today.

About Urban CBD Collective

THE URBAN CBD COLLECTIVE MISSION

At Urban CBD Collective, we are committed to sustainability and are passionate about the potential medicinal benefits of CBD. We are committed to leading the industry in bringing you high quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products informing the CBD community about the natural potential medicinal benefits of cannabidiol.

Who We Are

We are Urban CBD Collective, your best source for premium quality cannabidiol (CBD) products online. Based in Atlanta GA, we come from a wide variety of backgrounds but our commitment to quality, affordable CBD products ties us together.

All of our CBD products are sourced from locally grown and regulated hemp, which after extraction is tested for quality by independent laboratories. Our business at Urban CBD Collective is based around creating a superior product that makes your life better.

What Is In Urban CBD Collective’s CBD Oil?

What makes our products the best in the industry? At the core of our products is CBD (cannabidiol), which is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found within hemp. Our hemp is grown within its own microclimates to preserve the integrity and quality of our extracted CBD oil- we then infuse only the highest quality MCT oil to ensure you experience the purest CBD product possible.

WHY Buy Urban CBD Collective?

Customer happiness and commitment to quality is at the core of our business and we bring those ideals forth in all of our products.

Simply put, we offer high-quality products you can trust, for yourself and your loved ones. We never compromise on quality, and provide third party lab results in an effort to remain transparent about the validity of our claims.

We are aware that buyers are faced with multitude of substandard, low-quality products in a largely unregulated marketplace, and we work every day to ensure YOU have access to high quality products at an affordable price. We provide industry-best knowledge and education with the BEST customer care you’ll find from a CBD company.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company’s business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

