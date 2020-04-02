First Light Capital Announces That Its Letter of Intent With vMobo Inc. Has Expired

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / First Light Capital Corp. (TSXV:XYZ.P) (“First Light” or the “Company”), announces that its non-binding letter of intent with vMobo Inc. (“vMobo”) dated December 19, 2019 (the “LOI”), in which the parties had agreed to structure and pursue a business combination transaction, has expired. First Light does not intend to engage in any further discussion or transaction with vMobo.

First Light, which is classified as a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”), now intends to look for an alternative ‘Qualifying Transaction’ (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V).

On behalf of First Light

Neil Currie, Chief Executive Officer

For further Information please contact:

Neil Currie
Telephone: (604) 569.2209

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: First Light Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/583650/First-Light-Capital-Announces-That-Its-Letter-of-Intent-With-vMobo-Inc-Has-Expired

