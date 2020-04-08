Fishawack Health Adds Market Access and Commercial Strategy Consultancy Skysis as Part of Its Bold Growth Plans

MANCHESTER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fishawack Health, the global healthcare communications agency, announces the acquisition of Skysis, a boutique consulting firm providing integrated market access and commercial strategy solutions based in the US.





Skysis expertise bolsters Fishawack Health’s impressive consulting capabilities. The company brings with it the ability to connect interdependencies across healthcare professional (HCP), payer, channel, and patient stakeholders. It is the first acquisition with Fishawack Health’s new investor, Bridgepoint.

Oliver Dennis, Fishawack Health co-founder and CEO, said: “In partnering with Bridgepoint, we have made a step-change in our ambition. We’re delighted today to add Skysis to the group. They bring strategy and market access across the entire commercial life cycle, making them an important addition to our strategic consulting capabilities.”

Fred Bassett, Head of Consulting for Fishawack Health, added: “Skysis provides strategy and execution across every stage of the commercial life cycle. The company’s expertise bolsters Fishawack Health’s strong strategic consulting team, which includes analysts, researchers, commercial consultants, market access and customer experience specialists, and boasts a network of Physician Expert Partnerships.”

Providing further detail, Dan Twibell, Managing Director of Skysis, explained: “We wanted to partner with a group that could help us scale our business, offer more solutions to our clients and that our team would be excited to join.”

Dawn Rich, Managing Director of Skysis, said: “Our team is thrilled to be joining Fishawack Health. Our core capabilities match perfectly with the key services of the wider consulting capability.”

Fairmount Partners, a leading investment bank focused on pharmaceutical services businesses, introduced the parties identifying that Skysis’ four core practice areas – market access, new product planning /launch excellence, market insights, brand management and engagement – were a perfect match with Fishawack Health’s capabilities.

Established in 2001, Fishawack Health has become one of the largest independent healthcare communications organisations in the world. It has 14 offices across Europe and the US, and a highly skilled workforce of 850 employees. It serves more than 100 customers across 300 different drug compounds, including the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and a range of innovative biotech and medical device companies.

Its three areas of specialism – strategic consulting and market access, medical communications, and commercial and creative execution – are underpinned by shared world-class resources. This includes digital expertise, insight, data analytics and visualisation, and media and production capabilities. These capabilities work independently or combine seamlessly as one unit, complete with teams tailored to the client’s individual needs and challenges.

Fishawack Health’s strategic and scientific focus makes it ideally placed to solve complex brand, portfolio, and enterprise-level challenges for its clients.

With experience across every major therapeutic category, Fishawack Health understands what it takes to improve patient outcomes and drive business success for its clients. The company will continue to add new capabilities designed to solve its clients’ critical medical and commercial challenges in an integrated and seamless way.

About Fishawack Health

Fishawack Health is an independent, full-service, global healthcare communications group with over 850 medical experts, marketing professionals, and strategic specialists. The organisation has three areas of specialism that work independently or as a single united team – strategic consulting and market access, medical communications, and commercial/creative execution.

About Skysis

Skysis is a boutique consulting firm that provides integrated commercial solutions to the biopharmaceutical industry. The organisation leverages their deep industry experience to generate insights and approaches that address their clients’ unique commercial needs.

Advisers involved in this transaction included:

KPMG Manchester acted on behalf of Fishawack Health for corporate finance and financial & tax due diligence; Addleshaw Goddard, Manchester and Sheppard Mullin, San Diego provided legal support. KPMG, Fairmount Partners, a leading investment bank focused on pharmaceutical services businesses, introduced the parties and acted as financial advisor to Skysis. Ulber & Berne LLP provided legal support.

