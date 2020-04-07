Hydrofarm Holdings Group Names B. John Lindeman as Chief Financial Officer

PETALUMA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”), a leading independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and horticultural products, today announced the appointment of B. John Lindeman as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 16, 2020.

Bill Toler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to welcome John to the Hydrofarm team during a very exciting period of growth for our Company. John is a seasoned leader with a broad base of experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, M&A and accounting. He will be a valuable addition to our organization as we continue to develop and execute on our longer-term strategies.”

“I am excited to join Hydrofarm. And I look forward to working with Bill and the rest of the team to enhance financial performance and capitalize on the substantial internal and external (M&A) growth opportunities available,” said John Lindeman, Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Lindeman brings more than 25 years of finance and leadership experience to Hydrofarm. Most recently he served as chief financial officer and corporate secretary at Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and expanding provider of valued-added fresh food, where he was responsible for the finance, accounting, IT and human resource functions. Prior to joining Calavo in 2015, he held various leadership positions within the finance and investment banking industries, including serving as managing director at Sageworth Trust Company, managing director and co-head of the consumer and retail group at Janney Montgomery Scott, managing director at Stifel Nicolaus and principal at Legg Mason. Prior to joining Legg Mason, he was a Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is independently owned and is one of the nation’s leading wholesalers and manufacturers of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media. With an emphasis on excellent customer service, Hydrofarm has nine distribution centers across North America to best serve the growing needs of its customers. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com.

