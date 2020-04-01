Iconic Fashion Photographer Christopher C. Lee’s New Boutique Photo & Film Studio

BAY AREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Christoper C. Lee has captured the attention of the nation through his incredible work as a street photographer, a fashion designer, and a charismatic activist of his grassroots art movement. His fame has continued to grow as he dominates both as a visual media specialist, and a portrait photographer able to “bring out the soul” of his subjects.

He has received great acclaim in the San Francisco region for his work and has demonstrated his mythical artistic prowess via his boutique photography studio in the Bay Area – Christopher C. Lee Photography & Film. He is also the CEO ofPhotomochi, a renowned production studio, the owner of streetwear labelTroo Wear, and the top-selling author of “The Japan Book.”

His multifaceted talents have led him to a polymath-styled approach towards any project he undertakes. He has provided photography and videography services to a number of large corporations, including Google, Microsoft, Dropbox, and YouTube. He has also photographed some of the top-ranking officials of many blockchain organizations, such as Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, and Balaji Srinivasan, CTO of Coinbase. His success has earned him the nickname, the “Crown Jewel Photographer of Silicon Valley.”

Tech firms are not the only companies he has worked with. He has done countless promotional photography for brilliant fashion labels and luxury goods, such as the Australian lingerie brand, Honey Birdette, and the crystal jewelry creator, Swarovski. In the field of food photography, he has done work for both Doordash and Forkable, decorating their menu with irresistible dishes. Chris is also in high demand for car companies. He has photographed for a number of car dealers, car sales platforms, and car manufacturers, including Bring A Trailer, as well as Porsche.

His popularity in so many different fields is unequivocally due to his strength in visual design and unrivaled creativity, but it’s also because of his empathy. Christopher has one of the strongest teams working for him because of how much he cares for his employees.

When new creative professionals join his team, they are immediately given a full range of resources to help them achieve success. Christopher values their independence, positivity, and humanity, and is willing to give them all the tools they need to turn their goals into reality. Through trusting in his staff’s own innate abilities as artists, and helping them find their strengths, his studios have become some of the most sought after in the world.

His talents as a photographer are well-known, but Chris is also a gifted cinematographer. He has worked on projects such as “Popout“, which is a hit single performed by Empire Distribution artists, $tupid Young and MB Nel. In addition, Christopher has worked on the video advertisement forAxent Wear, a designer headphone brand that mounts cute cat ear speakers on your headphones. The promotion helped garner 3 million dollars in funding, and the viral YouTube video received over half a million views.

Christoper has dedicated his life to honing his craft, and the result is a captivated audience of millions. He insures that the quality of the creative work from his studios are top-tier by keeping every aspect of his projects meticulously organized in-house. That means everything from pre-production to production to post-production – client consultation, shot-planning, set construction, talent acquisition, location scouting, auditions, and equipment rentals, etc, are handled manually by his team.

His team is a consummate, handpicked crew of some of the best photographers, cinematographers, editors, set designers, make-up artists, producers, directors, and more, from the United States of America. His empathetic approach to handling his employees has resulted in his entire team having outstanding morale, taking pride in their work, and performing flawlessly.

Christopher C. Lee is a master photographer whose iconic photos have spread around the globe, but behind the legend is an authentic individual with a passion for photography. Chris strongly believes in helping others along the path to success as well. It is this belief that has attracted so much talented staff to work with him and is much of the reason why his creative projects stand amongst the best in the world.

