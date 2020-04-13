IMC International Mining Corp Announces Commencement of its Analytical Geochemical Program & Sends Rock and Soil Samples for Lab Testing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp (CSE:IMCX ) (OTC:IMIMF ) (FRA:3MX) (the “Company” or “IMC“), has received notice from CME Consultants Inc. (“CME”) that the analytical geochemical program announced April 6, 2020 has commenced and that rock & soil samples have been sent out for lab testing. CME is verifying geochemical results as well as assaying for the first time, certain rock and soil samples taken from the Thane Property located in north-central British Columbia, Canada.

During the 2012 work program conducted by CME, a total of 847 rock samples were collected from various locations throughout the Thane Property. Analytical work in 2012 consisted of crushing and pulverizing all rock samples and submitting 310 samples to an analytical laboratory for multi-element analysis. The 310 samples were selected by analyzing the pulp material from all samples using a portable X-ray fluorescence machine and selecting samples that returned anomalous copper values.

As part of this current analytical geochemical program undertaken by IMC, a total of 452 rock sample pulps were pulled from storage in a secure location at CME’s field office in Vavenby, British Columbia. Quality assurance-quality control (“QA-QC“) protocol was implemented in this study, which consisted of the insertion of control samples and check analysis on historical results. A total of 9 control samples were submitted, bringing the total sample submission to 461. The rock sample pulps have been submitted for geochemical analysis at ALS Minerals of North Vancouver, British Columbia (“ALS“). The samples will be homogenized by undergoing a light pulverization, then analyzed for multi-element by ICP with MS finish and gold by fire assay with AA finish.

In addition to the rock sample pulps, 223 soil samples were pulled from storage at CME’s field office and submitted for geochemical analysis at ALS. The samples will be sieved to -180 micron (80 mesh) then analyzed for multi-element by ICP with MS finish and gold by fire assay with AA finish. QA-QC protocol was implemented in this study, which consisted of the insertion of control samples. A total of 2 control samples were submitted, bringing the total sample submission to 225.

All soil samples were collected from the Cathedral Area of the 206.58 square kilometer land package that makes up the Thane Property. The soil samples were taken from three contour soil lines with samples collected at 25 metre intervals. Further soil samples exist from the 2012 exploration program from within the Cathedral Area and other areas of the Thane Property. These samples will be pulled at a later date for analysis. The contour samples pulled for the current analytical geochemical program were selected because they complement the Induced Polarization (“IP“) survey completed in 2019. The IP survey results are currently outstanding and will be made public when available.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., of CME who is a “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brian Thurston

Chief Executive Officer and President

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC International Mining Corporation is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its assets which include the Cathedral Property in Northern British Columbia and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. The Company continues to look for further assets in North & South America as it increases its asset portfolio. International Mining will utilize its heavily experienced management team to evaluate assets that provide shareholder value.

IMC continues to evaluate additional properties to add to its portfolio of mining assets.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

i r@internationalmining.ca

1 (604) 588-2110

https://imcxmining.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding: the completion of the Private Placement, the Company’s intention to acquire further mineral properties; the Company’s business plans and prospects and the future of the Company’s business, the acquisition, exploration and development of its assets; and the ability to create shareholder value. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Private Placement may not complete in the full amount contemplated, or at all, that the Company may not acquire any additional mineral properties, that the Company’s plans and prospects will vary from those stated in this news release and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE: IMC International Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584811/IMC-International-Mining-Corp-Announces-Commencement-of-its-Analytical-Geochemical-Program-Sends-Rock-and-Soil-Samples-for-Lab-Testing