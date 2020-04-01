Insight Recognized in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

Evaluation notes completeness of vision and ability to execute

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has been recognized in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Workplace Services, North America1, for the fourth consecutive year.

Insight believes this recognition validates the company’s expanding services, client satisfaction and ability to deliver solutions. With last year’s acquisition of PCM, Inc., Insight has doubled its managed workplace services business and increased its footprint in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, particularly in the midsize North American managed workplace services market.

“ Managing modern technology is increasingly cloud-based, it’s automated, and it’s meant to provide end-users as much flexibility as possible to perform like they need to from anywhere, in any situation,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America. “ As companies increasingly outsource IT support to multiple vendors, customizing third-party solutions to specific business needs can be hard to handle. We have invested deeply in modern managed workplace solutions that simplify how businesses keep up with sudden changes in the marketplace and the pace of change of technology, propelling IT forward on the journey to meet the expectations of a workforce that is more digitally driven than ever before.”

Gartner’s Magic Quadrants offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provide insight into a market’s direction, maturity and participants based on rigorous, fact-based analysis backed up by a highly structured methodology. Magic Quadrants help business and IT leaders quickly ascertain how technology providers are executing against their stated vision.

Through Connected Workforce solutions, Insight provides transformational capabilities to help clients of all sizes achieve a digital workplace and manage modern cloud architectures. Insight believes Gartner’s recognition validates Insight’s execution of a vision to provide digital innovation, managed services offerings to transition to modern collaboration and productivity technologies, and expanded solutions for midsize businesses.

Insight Workplace Services focus on helping businesses transition to cloud-based technologies, provisioning and managing modern mobile and PC devices so that workers can use them directly out of the box. Through its PCM acquisition, the company also expanded service desk support to six locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Manila, with further off-site resolution support for more complex Level 2 and 3 issues.

“ Business continuity in our current environment is shaped by the ability to work remotely, and the expectations of today’s workforce align to those needs. Digital natives increasingly work on the move, consume technology as services and prefer solving issues themselves. They work collaboratively through digital engagements as much as in person,” said Mike Gaumond, senior vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce, Insight.

“ Our fully managed solutions offer a straightforward technology experience for workers, giving them more self-service options and putting preferred devices in their hands to enable greater productivity and mobility. This in turn frees up precious IT resources from routine help-desk requests to concentrate on the initiatives that keep the business running and help move it forward,” said Gaumond.

For more information on Insight Workplace Services and to read a complimentary copy of Gartner’s research report, visit insight.com.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, Daniel Barros, Mark Ray, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Tobi Bet, 25 February 2020.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

Contacts

Scott Walters

Insight Enterprises



Tel. (480) 889-9798



Email: scott.walters@insight.com

Ariel Kouvaras

Sloane & Company



Tel. (212) 446-1884



Email: akouvaras@sloanepr.com