Isosec and NHS Digital to fast-track availability of Virtual Smartcards

Media City, Manchester UK. (April 9, 2020) Isosec, the market leading provider of identity and access management solutions to the NHS and Healthcare sectors, have reached an agreement with NHS Digital to permit the fast-track funding, availability and deployment of Isosec Virtual Smartcards to NHS organisations, meeting the demand for flexible authentication to the NHS Spine during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement will allow NHS organisations to obtain Virtual Smartcards directly from Isosec to arrange delivery and implementation. NHS Digital is centrally funding Isosec Virtual Smartcards to help accelerate implementation at this time and remove local burden for those organisations who require them to meet COVID-19 demand. NHS Digital and Isosec are also working together rapidly to develop an enhanced electronic signature version.

Nic Fox, Chief Commercial Officer at NHS Digital commented “NHS Digital have deployed new national teams to radically increase the rate of production of physical smartcards nationally. Whilst we can print thousands of temporary access cards per day, there are scenarios where Virtual Smartcards can aide the speed of deployment, particularly across a wide geography, and are more suited to some environments. We recognise the demand for virtual smartcards is increasing to accommodate requirements for authentication in VDI and complex IT ecosystems and are pleased that Isosec are able to offer this service.”

Michael Latimer, CEO at Isosec commented “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the team at NHS Digital for the benefit of the wider NHS. This agreement with NHS Digital will help ensure fast availability and deployment of Isosec Virtual Smartcards to any NHS organisations that need them to support their Covid-19 response. Right now, our only focus is on delivery of Virtual Smartcards to our NHS customers in a time of unparalleled demand.”

About Isosec

Isosec is the market leading provider of cloud-based Identity and Access Management solutions to the NHS and Healthcare sectors. Isosec currently deliver a range of solutions to more than 90 NHS organisations and more than 140,000 users. The Isosec cloud platform delivers Virtual Smartcards, Single Sign On and Mobile Authentication functionality that delivers consumer grade, fast and secure authentication to critical applications and systems. Isosec is headquartered in Media City, Manchester UK. For any more information please visit www.isosec.co.uk.

About NHS Digital

NHS Digital (formerly the Health and Social Care Information Centre) is the national information and technology provider for the health and care system. It is responsible for building and managing the technology infrastructure, digital systems, services and standards that health and care professionals depend on to deliver good care. It also gathers and disseminates data which is used by researchers to discover new treatments and generates information that helps providers and commissioners improve care quality. The organisation’s vision is to harness the power of information and technology to make health and care better.

digital.nhs.uk

