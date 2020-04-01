KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cross Sector Update: Fed/Treasury Partnership Goes Big, But Far Enough?

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has released a Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cross Sector Update, entitled Fed/Treasury Partnership Goes Big, But Far Enough? The report discusses KBRA’s view on the impact on recent bold policy measures to confront COVID-19 risks on the economy. In the report, KBRA discusses the challenge of executing the myriad of support programs and the uncertain threat that continues to define the impact of the virus, which together provide a decidedly negative backdrop to credit. Ultimately, KBRA believes that economic recovery will only happen when the public becomes confident that the health crisis has been brought under control. In addition, we remain concerned that consumer and business behavior may be altered in significant ways which may temper the economic rebound and trigger a reset to a new, less dynamic normal in the immediate post-crisis months.

