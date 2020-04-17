Kieffer | Starlite Now Producing Medical Mask Clips for Healthcare Workers

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Kieffer | Starlite, a national signage company based in Denton, Texas, has announced that they are capable of manufacturing medical mask clips that can be used by healthcare workers as they work with COVID-19 patients. In engineering medical mask clips, they took into consideration the pressure that medical masks exert on the ears and other facial areas for extended periods of time. These medical mask clips offer relief from such pressure, making it more convenient for healthcare workers to wear their medical masks for hours. This product is produced in the USA and can be shipped within one to two days after the order has been placed.

Kelly David, marketing manager at Kieffer | Starlite, says, “Having CNC routers and the ability to work with such materials in forming, cutting, routing, etc. made us realize that we are actually capable of adapting our manufacturing processes for the production of medical mask clips. You can look at our design for these clips on our website. They are tough and durable but lightweight, and it has a notch point design for easy adjustment for comfort. Just remember that it is in non-sterile condition when it is shipped to you.”

This company operates several facilities for the manufacture, installation and service of signage products. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, they came to realize that their facilities can be adopted for the production of partitions and sneeze guards and other products that can help improve the safety of people, particularly the healthcare personnel, thus, helping them avoid getting infected by the COVID-19 virus.

Aside from the medical mask clips, Kieffer | Starlite also produces other COVID-19 signage and safety products. One of these safety products is the protective intubation shields that can used in hospitals and healthcare facilities. This intubation shield serves as another layer of protection for medical professionals by providing a shield over the patient’s facial region while the healthcare worker is performing an intubation. This has a splash protection box design and is made from thick and translucent polycarbonate material. It is also lightweight while being tough and durable. The polycarbonate is 1/8-inch-thick, and the hand access holes located at the back panel of the shield are 5 inches in diameter. Customization for specific requirements of clients may also be possible.

Kelly David also wants other businesses to know that their design teams are capable designing prototypes in a rapid manner to meet the safety requirements of their customers and workers. For instance, they have designed sneeze guards and partitions that are useful in boosting the safety of workers in groceries, restaurants, hotels, and other similar establishments. They know that every company has unique design and installation needs and they are ready to provide exactly what is needed.

Naturally, they will continue to provide temporary signages and even electronic message centers during the COVID-19 crisis. Temporary signage and electronic message centers can be used by various types of businesses, including restaurants, flower shops, hotels, and more. They can also manufacture and install temporary signs and vinyl graphics that are specific for providing instructions to customers on safety precautions for minimizing the spread of the virus.

Kieffer | Starlite has four office and manufacturing sites that are strategically positioned in different places in the USA. They have over 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space. This was the result of several expansion activities during those years that they have been in business. This has enabled them to meet the requirements and demands of various types of businesses.

Kieffer | Starlite has been producing signage for clients in various parts of the USA since 1956. Those who need more information about the fabrication of COVID-19 signage and safety products may want to check out their website, or contact them through the telephone, or via email. This interested can also view the company Facebook page.

