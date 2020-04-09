Letter of Intent with American Mining Group expires

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / EastCoal Inc. (TSXV:ECX.H) (“EastCoal” or the “Company“) announces that further to its January 27th press release the letter of intent with American Mining Group has now expired. The parties have agreed to remain in contact in the event that the capital markets open up for a transaction of this nature.

EastCoal will be requesting that the TSX Venture Exchange lift the current trading halt on its shares and allow for the resumption of trading.

About EastCoal Inc.

EastCoal Inc. is a publicly trading mining issuer currently listed on the NEX Board of the TSXV.

For further information, please contact:

EastCoal Inc.

Attention: Damien Forer
Phone: 778-960-8517

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: EastCoal Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/584559/Letter-of-Intent-with-American-Mining-Group-expires

More Stories

cbdMD, Inc. Changes its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual Format

Meet Jersey Demic, An Inspiring Presence in The Music Industry

Tecogen Obtains 250 kW Microgrid Order for New York Office Building

“Super Boat” Twin Vee 36 Partakes in Historic Cortes Bank Expedition

Inquisitr CEO Notches Key Media Coverage Thanks to Newswire Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

Powered by BTT and TRON, Mining Game BTTYCOON is to Break the Deadlock of DApps in 2020 for the First Time

You may have missed

cbdMD, Inc. Changes its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual Format

Letter of Intent with American Mining Group expires

Meet Jersey Demic, An Inspiring Presence in The Music Industry

Tecogen Obtains 250 kW Microgrid Order for New York Office Building

“Super Boat” Twin Vee 36 Partakes in Historic Cortes Bank Expedition

error: Content is protected !!