Letter of Intent with American Mining Group expires

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / EastCoal Inc. (TSXV:ECX.H) (“EastCoal” or the “Company“) announces that further to its January 27th press release the letter of intent with American Mining Group has now expired. The parties have agreed to remain in contact in the event that the capital markets open up for a transaction of this nature.

EastCoal will be requesting that the TSX Venture Exchange lift the current trading halt on its shares and allow for the resumption of trading.

About EastCoal Inc.

EastCoal Inc. is a publicly trading mining issuer currently listed on the NEX Board of the TSXV.

