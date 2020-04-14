LucidHealth™ and Riverain™ Technologies Are Committed to the Delivery of Advanced Radiology Through Artificial Intelligence

Together, we are optimizing clinical quality outcomes through subspecialized radiologists and advanced technology

MIAMISBURG, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LucidHealth, a physician-owned and led radiology company, announced today that it is using FDA-approved ClearRead™ CT by Riverain Technologies, an artificial intelligence (AI) imaging software solution for the early detection of lung disease. LucidHealth is one of the first radiology companies in the Midwest to incorporate AI through its partnership with Riverain Technologies.

“LucidHealth is committed to advancing the quality of community radiology patient care by combining leading radiologist expertise with cutting edge Artificial Intelligence. Riverain’s ClearRead in combination with LucidHealth’s RadAssist workflow is just such an example,” said Peter Lafferty, M.D., Chief of Physician Integration at LucidHealth.

“We are proud to be working with LucidHealth as an AI vendor,” said Steve Worrell, CEO at Riverain Technologies. “Our ClearRead CT suite allows LucidHealth radiologists to provide quicker, more accurate readings, to work even more efficiently and generate higher-quality reports for better patient outcomes.”

Riverain Technologies designs advanced AI imaging software used by leading international healthcare organizations. Riverain ClearRead solutions significantly improve a clinician’s ability to accurately and efficiently detect disease in thoracic CT and Xray images and more successfully address the challenges of early detection of lung disease. Powered by machine learning and advanced modeling, the patented, FDA-cleared ClearRead software tools are deployed in the clinic or the Cloud and are powered by the most advanced AI methods available to the medical imaging market.

About LucidHealth:

LucidHealth is a physician-owned and led radiology management company. We partner with radiology groups to provide the technology and resources to increase the strategic value of their practices nationwide. Our belief is that all patients should have access to the highest quality of subspecialized imaging care, regardless of facility size or location. Our mission is to empower independent radiology groups to deliver world-class, subspecialized care to all patients within the communities they serve. For more information, please visit http://www.lucidhealth.com.

About Riverain Technologies:

Dedicated to the early detection of lung disease, Riverain believes the opportunities for machine learning and software solutions in healthcare are at an unprecedented level. Never before has the opportunity to ‘do more with less’ been so great. We believe that these software tools incorporate an increasing degree of intelligence that will facilitate decision making which leads to greater efficiency and effectiveness in patient outcomes. Riverain Technologies is excited to be part of the advances in machine learning and scalability of technology that will bring efficiency and accuracy to physicians and, ultimately, improved patient care. For more information, please visit https://www.riveraintech.com/

