Lv Weisheng, Vice President of Shanghai Institute of Public Relations: China’s Contribution Can’t Be Denied

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2020 / Recently, the report entitled The Global Pandemic Resistance, Can Not Do without China’s Contribution and Experience has attracted wide attention in overseas media. It highly recognizes China’s successful experience in fighting the epidemic and its help to other countries in the world.

LV Weisheng, vice-president of the Shanghai Institute of Public Relations, believes that the strong prevention and control measures taken by China not only effectively safeguard the health and life safety of the Chinese people, but also safeguard global public safety.

LV: China’s great sacrifice should be known to the world.

The lockdown of Wuhan on January 23 made history in China. A city with more than 10 million people has been locked down to prevent the spreading of COVID-19. It is also China’s first line of defense to prevent the epidemic from spreading overseas.

From February 11, Wuhan applied a closed-end management approach to all residential communities and updated the diagnosis, treatment, prevention as well as control plans in a timely manner. More than 40,000 medical workers were dispatched from all over the country to support Hubei. Additional fiscal resources were provided to support the fight against the epidemic on many occasions, and promptly sent medical care and supplies to ensure the supply of daily necessities. Two special hospitals were built in just over ten days, and a number of mobile hospitals were set up for handling emergency cases.

The “China-Pace” has shocked the world. The determination and heroism of China’s medical staff are impressive.

Their efforts are paid off. The joint expert study group said the epidemiological curve showed that those measures directly led to a gentle decline or at least remained at a low level.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO, said that China has contained more than 99% of the confirmed cases within its borders, which has created a valuable period for the international community to fight against the epidemic.

The prevention and control measures, such as reducing travel and migration will inevitably have negative impacts on the economy and the society. The direct impact of the epidemic on the economy is mostly concentrated on areas like transportation, tourism, entertainment, culture, education, retail and other tertiary industries. During this period, economic activities, including the “Spring-Festival-Economy” which involved tourism, movies and catering, have been suspended.

“Only a country like China, which has such a political system, would rather sacrifice through a short period of economic downturn, but still choose to be responsible for the people as well as the world”. In Lv’s view, Chinese anti-epidemic model is a practical approach to build a community of shared future for mankind.

As one of great countries, China is responsible.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, China has been the first to identify the pathogen, the first to share the virus gene sequence with the World Health Organization, and the first to take the strictest prevention and control measures. China is also the first country to have achieved initial results in epidemic prevention and control and to share its experience in fighting the epidemic with relevant countries.

China has also provided anti-epidemic assistance to more than 120 countries and 4 international organizations. China’s actions have gained affirmation within the international communities.

“Foreign governments and public opinion have also taken note of China’s efforts to combat the epidemic,” LV said. AAAS published magazine SCIENCE also recently published a joint report by researchers from the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries, saying that China’s prevention and control measures have successfully broken the chain of the virus transmission and strived valuable time for other countries to take measures.

However, some western politicians and media have initiated a smear campaign against China since the outbreak.While China’s “lockdown” means the violations of “human rights and freedom,” the “lockdown” in the west means “nobility”. Even a dignitary renamed the coronavirus as “Chinese virus”. Someone even claims China is telling the lies for the COVID-19 pandemic and should take full responsibility. All of these only show their prejudice and pride.

China’s contribution to world epidemic prevention and control cannot be denied since it is a fact recognized by most nations in the world. Those who smear, as some foreign netizens said, they just find an excuse for the failure of epidemic prevention.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that anti-epidemic activities are not only the duty for the safety and health of the Chinese people, but also the responsibility for global public health.

Lv Weisheng also said at the end: “under the epidemic, science should be used to defeat ignorance and cooperation should be used to resist prejudice. China has always been a responsible big country and is committed to helping the international community resolutely fight against the epidemic.”

