Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Reports Net Income of $6.1 Million

Diluted EPS of $0.72 and Growth in Loans, Deposits and Net Interest Margin for the First Quarter

Includes $3.1 Million COVID-19-Related Provision for Loan Losses

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to net income of $8.5 million, or $1.01 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 included a provision for loan losses of $3.1 million due to the impact of the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”). The first quarter of 2019 included a $4.3 million recovery of taxi medallion loans previously charged-off. Excluding the COVID-19-related provision for loan losses, net income in the first quarter of 2020 would have been $8.2 million. Excluding the loan loss recovery in the first quarter of 2019, net income would have been $5.6 million.

Financial Highlights for the first quarter of 2020 include:

Total assets increased $254.4 million, or 7.6%, to $3.61 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $3.36 billion at December 31, 2019.

Total loans increased 3.5%, or $93.2 million, to $2.77 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $2.67 billion at December 31, 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, the Bank’s loan production was $152.6 million, as compared to $289.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. The Bank reduced loan production for the first quarter of 2020 as management continued to execute on its net interest margin strategies.

Net interest margin increased 3 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 to 3.38%, as compared to 3.35% for the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase in net interest margin was primarily due to a decrease in the cost of deposits. The cost of deposits decreased by 32 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 to 1.33%, as compared to 1.65% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was partially offset by a decrease of 16 basis points in the yield earned on total interest-earning assets to 4.22% for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to 4.38% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven primarily by decreases in the yield earned on overnight deposits and loans. The yield on loans decreased by 11 basis points to 4.85% in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to 4.96% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The yield from overnight deposits decreased 42 basis points to 1.36% for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to 1.78% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decreases in yields on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities are primarily due to the several interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2019 and 2020.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased $191.7 million, or 49.1%, to $582.4 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $390.7 million at December 31, 2019. Total securities, primarily those classified as available-for-sale (“AFS”), decreased $35.3 million, or 14.6%, to $205.6 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $240.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits increased 8.3%, or $230.9 million, to $3.02 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to total deposits of $2.79 billion at December 31, 2019. This growth in deposits was across the Bank’s various deposit verticals.

The loan-to-deposit ratio decreased to 91.5% at March 31, 2020, as compared to 95.8% at December 31, 2019.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $160.1 million, or 14.7%, to $1.25 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to non-interest-bearing deposits of $1.09 billion at December 31, 2019. Interest-bearing deposits increased by $70.8 million, or 4.2%, to $1.77 billion at March 31, 2020 as compared to $1.70 billion at December 31, 2019.

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $4.8 million, as compared to a credit of $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 included an additional $3.1 million provision recorded in consideration of the economic impact of COVID-19 (see further discussion below). The remaining provision of $1.7 million was primarily a result of the growth in the Bank’s loan portfolio. The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2019 consisted of a $2.3 million provision, offset by a credit due to recoveries of $4.3 million related primarily to the recovery of medallion loans charged off in 2017 and 2016.

For the first quarter of 2020, Bank premises and equipment includes $615,000 of rent expense for additional space at the Company’s headquarters in 99 Park Ave., New York, NY, which the Company took possession of in August 2019 and is currently renovating. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company charged-off the remaining balance of $575,000 of leasehold improvements for the Company’s existing space. When renovations on the new space are complete and the Company vacates its existing space, likely to be in the second quarter of 2020, the Company will cease rent payments on the former space resulting in a reduction of rent expense of approximately $195,000 per quarter. The move to the new office space has been delayed by the shut-down of businesses due to COVID-19.

Impact of the Coronavirus

Operational Readiness

The Company identified the potential threat of COVID-19 in February 2020, activated its Pandemic Plan in March 2020, and had a fully remote workforce for its corporate office by the early days of April 2020 as COVID-19 began to affect New York City, the Bank’s primary market. The activation of the established Pandemic Plan allowed the Bank to follow a disciplined approach to a rapidly changing situation.

The following timeline of actions reflects the speed of our response:

February 10 – Initiated our Business Continuity Response Team (Stage 1-Preparation and Testing)



February 25 – Enterprise Risk Management team informed the Board of Directors on monitoring activity



March 6 – Conducted a Pandemic Readiness Tabletop Exercise and activated our Pandemic Plan



March 12 – Commenced rotating staff schedules with 50% of employees working remotely



March 17 – Stage 2 of the Pandemic Plan was activated with 80% of employees working remotely



April 3 – Moved to full remote capabilities with substantially all employees working off-site (Stage 3 – Full Pandemic Event)

Our actions ensured the Bank’s uninterrupted operational effectiveness, while safeguarding the health and safety of our customers and employees. The Pandemic Plan incorporated guidance from the regulatory and health communities, defined the Bank’s Business Continuity Response Team and the actions to be taken from the business lines up through the Board of Directors. Our branch network continued to serve the local community and our online platforms facilitated alternate methods for our customers to meet their financial needs. Since the early stages that the threat was identified, the Bank implemented social distancing and office cleaning measures to mitigate the risk of infection to the Bank’s staff and customers utilizing our branch network. While COVID-19 has resulted in widespread disruption to the lives and businesses of the Bank’s customers and employees, the Bank’s Pandemic Plan has enabled the Bank to remain focused on assisting customers and ensuring that the Bank remains fully operational.

Financial Impact

Loan Portfolio and Modifications

The Bank has taken several steps to assess the financial impact of the COVID-19 on its business, including contacting customers to determine how their business was being affected and analyzing the impact of the virus on the different industries that the Bank serves.

Loan Portfolio. As of March 31, 2020, total loans consisted primarily of commercial real estate loans (“CRE”), commercial and industrial loans (“C&I”) and multi-family mortgage loans. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes loans to the following industries:

March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Loans CRE: Skilled Nursing Facilities $ 498,152 18.0% Multi-family 379,342 13.7% Retail 218,381 7.9% Mixed use 210,358 7.6% Office 174,123 6.3% Hospitality 158,406 5.7% Other 511,128 18.5% Total CRE $ 2,149,890 77.7% C&I: Healthcare $ 109,696 4.0% Skilled Nursing Facilities 109,567 4.0% Finance & Insurance 97,280 3.5% Wholesale 30,614 1.1% Manufacturing 17,613 0.6% Transportation 13,319 0.5% Recreation & Restaurants 10,177 0.4% Other 43,250 1.6% Total C&I $ 431,516 15.6%

The largest concentration in the loan portfolio is to the healthcare industry amounting to $717.4 million or 25.9% of total loans and including $607.7 million in loans to skilled nursing facilities (“SNF”). The Bank believes that loans to SNF customers will not be significantly impacted by COVID-19 as the demand for nursing home beds remains strong and cash flows should not be adversely impacted.

Loan Modifications: The Bank has been working with customers to address their needs during this pandemic. Loan customers have requested various forms of relief during this period of financial stress, including payment deferrals, interest rate reductions and extensions of maturity dates. On March 22, 2020, the banking regulators and the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued guidance to financial institutions who are working with borrowers affected by COVID-19 (“COVID-19 Guidance”). The guidance indicated that regulatory agencies will not criticize institutions for working with borrowers and will not direct banks to automatically categorize all COVID-19 related loan modifications as troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”). In addition, the COVID-19 Guidance noted that modification or deferral programs mandated by the federal or a state government related to COVID-19 would not be in the scope of ASC 310-40, such as a state program that requires all institutions within that state to suspend mortgage payments for a specified period.

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) was signed into law. Section 4013 of the CARES Act, “Temporary Relief from Troubled Debt Restructurings,” allows banks to temporarily suspend certain requirements under GAAP related to TDRs for a limited period of time to account for the effects of COVID-19. A bank may elect to account for modifications on certain loans under Section 4013 of the CARES Act or, if a loan modification is not eligible under Section 4013, a bank may use the criteria in the COVID-19 Guidance to determine when a loan modification is not a TDR in accordance with ASC 310-40.

The following is a summary of loan modifications requested and in process through April 15, 2020, the latest practicable date for which we have information (dollars in thousands):

CRE C&I Total Type of Modification Balance Number of Loans Balance Number of Loans Balance Number of Loans Defer monthly principal payments (1) $ 145,322 31 $ 1,896 7 $ 147,218 38 Reduce monthly principal payments (2) — — 3,829 1 3,829 1 Full payment deferral (3) 111,242 14 25,746 37 136,988 51 Remove interest rate floor (4) 12,000 1 — — 12,000 1 Allow the use of reserve accounts 50,500 4 1,400 1 51,900 5 Cease escrowing for tax payments 4,000 1 — — 4,000 1 Interest rate reduction (5) 41,670 7 4,132 1 45,802 8 $ 364,734 58 $ 37,003 47 $ 401,737 105

(1) Waived principal payments for 2 to 9 months. (2) Reduced monthly principal payments for 3 months. (3) Deferred principal and interest payments or interest-only payments for 3 to 6 months. Deferred payments will be repaid during 2021. (4) Interest rate is LIBOR plus 3% with 5% floor; removed floor. (5) Rate reduced by approximately 100 basis points.

The following is a summary of loan modifications requested and in process through April 15, 2020 by industry, the latest practicable date for which we have information (dollars in thousands):

Defer monthly principal payments Reduce monthly principal payments Full payment deferral Remove interest rate floor Allow the use of reserve accounts Cease escrowing for tax payments Interest rate reduction Total CRE: Retail Balance $ 23,951 $ — $ 19,707 $ 12,000 $ 12,500 $ — $ 5,202 $ 73,360 Number of loans 7 — 2 1 1 — 1 12 Hospitality Balance $ 13,374 $ — $ 49,924 $ — $ 25,500 $ — $ 20,821 $ 109,619 Number of loans 2 — 5 — 2 — 1 10 Office Balance $ 21,165 $ — $ 18,000 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 39,165 Number of loans 3 — 1 — — — — 4 Mixed-Use Balance $ 9,432 $ — $ 10,000 $ — $ — $ 4,000 $ 11,900 $ 35,332 Number of loans 4 — 1 — — 1 2 8 Multifamily Balance $ 61,130 $ — $ — $ — $ 12,500 $ — $ — $ 73,630 Number of loans 12 — — — 1 — — 13 Warehouse Balance $ 16,270 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 16,270 Number of loans 3 — — — — — — 3 Other Balance $ — $ — $ 13,611 $ — $ — $ — $ 3,747 $ 17,358 Number of loans — — 5 — — — 3 8 Total Balance $ 145,322 $ — $ 111,242 $ 12,000 $ 50,500 $ 4,000 $ 41,670 $ 364,734 Number of loans 31 — 14 1 4 1 7 58 C&I: Leases Balance $ 1,383 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,383 Number of loans 6 — — — — — — 6 Business Balance $ 513 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 4,132 $ 4,645 Number of loans 1 — — — — — 1 2 Healthcare Balance $ — $ 3,829 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3,829 Number of loans — 1 — — — — — 1 Real Estate secured Balance $ — $ — $ 22,767 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 22,767 Number of loans — — 5 — — — — 5 Other Balance $ — $ — $ 2,979 $ — $ 1,400 $ — $ — $ 4,379 Number of loans — — 32 — 1 — — 33 Total Balance $ 1,896 $ 3,829 $ 25,746 $ — $ 1,400 $ — $ 4,132 $ 37,003 Number of loans 7 1 37 — 1 — 1 47

The following is a summary of the weighted average loan-to-value ratio (“LTV”) for CRE and C&I owner-occupied loan modifications requested and in process through April 15, 2020, the latest practicable date for which we have information (dollars in thousands):

Industry Total Modifications Weighted Average LTV CRE: Retail $ 73,360 48.7% Hospitality 109,619 59.3% Office 39,165 44.7% Mixed-Use 35,332 45.3% Multifamily 73,630 28.0% Warehouse 16,270 33.9% Other 17,358 37.3% Total CRE $ 364,734 45.7% C&I Owner-Occupied: Real Estate Secured $ 22,767 65.0% $ 387,501 46.9%

Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALLL”): We continue to assess the impact of the pandemic on the Bank’s financial condition, including its determination of the allowance for loan losses as of March 31, 2020. As part of that assessment, the Bank considered the effects of the response to COVID-19 on macro-economic conditions such as sharply increasing unemployment rates and the shut-down of all non-essential businesses. The Bank also analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on its primary market which is the New York metropolitan area as well as the impact on the Bank’s market sectors and its specific clients.

As part of its estimation of an adjustment to the ALLL due to COVID-19, the Bank identified those market sectors or industries that were more likely to be affected, such as hospitality, transportation and outpatient care centers. To determine the potential impact on the Bank’s customers, particularly in these industries, management primarily relied on the results of the semi-annual stress tests that have been performed for the Bank by a third-party. The scenarios used in these stress tests include significant revenue declines in a borrower’s business as well as reductions in its operating cash flows and the impact on their ability to repay its loans. Using the stress test results, management estimated the probability of default and loss-given-default for the various loan categories at March 31, 2020 and assigned a weighting to each scenario. Based on this analysis, management estimated the potential impact of a stressed environment, such as the one resulting from COVID-19, and the adjustment to the ALLL as of March 31, 2020. In addition to the stress tests, the Bank also established an additional qualitative loss factor solely related to the impact of COVID-19 and included that analysis in its ALLL calculations. As a result of management’s assessment, the Bank recorded an additional loan loss provision of $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. However, this is a period of great uncertainty. The impact of COVID-19 is likely to be felt over the next several quarters. As such, significant adjustments to the ALLL may be required as the full impact of COVID-19 on the Bank’s borrowers becomes known.

Liquidity

During periods of economic stress, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank closely monitors deposit trends and the Bank’s liquidity position. At March 31, 2020, deposits totaled $3.02 billion, an increase of $230.9 million from December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, total cash and cash equivalents amounted to $582.4 million, or 16.1% of total assets, and securities available for sale amounted to $199.9 million. In addition, the Bank has available borrowing capacity of $316.7 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and an available line of credit of $84.5 million with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The Bank believes it has ample liquidity to address the COVID-19 uncertainties and remains vigilant in assessing its potential liquidity needs during this period.

Capital

At March 31, 2020, the Company and the Bank were considered well-capitalized. Regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2020 are as follows:

March 31, 2020 Regulatory Capital Ratios Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Metropolitan Commercial Bank Tier 1 Leverage 9.1 % 9.8 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based (CET1) 9.8 11.4 Tier 1 Risk-Based 10.7 11.4 Total Risk-Based 12.1 12.5

Mark DeFazio, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “ My heart goes out to all who have been deeply affected by COVID-19. I want to especially thank all of the first responders and health care professionals who are on the front line of this war and are doing everything they can do to keep us safe. I want to assure our stakeholders that I have addressed COVID-19 as I have addressed many unforeseen challenges over the past 20 years since starting MCB. I stay focused, surround myself with smart people who care, gather intelligence I can rely on and make decisions to move MCB forward. MCB was very fortunate to have a pandemic plan which was ready for action. Our team responsible for this plan executed it flawlessly. We developed efficient lines of communication as we adapted to working apart and as we addressed the challenges that COVID-19 brought to bear.

“ We continue to build and protect our balance sheet. I am confident there is a light at the end of this tunnel and it’s starting to come into sight. Our country and its most important resource, which is each one of us, will be stronger, smarter and better prepared moving forward.”

Mr. DeFazio continued, “ I am pleased with the financial results for the first quarter. We continue to focus on the main drivers of our business, such as growth in quality earning assets, lowering our cost of funds, margin management and efficiencies to name a few. In the midst of all the uncertainty, MCB is positioned to identify opportunities on both sides of its balance sheet which will continue to contribute to long term stability and the Company’s intrinsic franchise value.”

Mr. DeFazio concluded, “ I want to thank the entire MCB team for their dedication and the care they have for our institution, the steadfast support and guidance we have received from our Board of Directors and a special thank you to our clients who are working as one with MCB in navigating through this difficult time.”

Balance Sheet

The Company had total assets of $3.61 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $3.36 billion at December 31, 2019. Loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs, increased by $93.2 million, or 3.5%, to $2.77 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $2.67 billion at December 31, 2019.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased $191.7 million, or 49.1%, to $582.4 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $390.7 million at December 31, 2019. Total securities, primarily those classified as AFS, decreased by $35.2 million, or 14.6% to $205.7 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $240.9 million at December 31, 2019. The increases in cash and cash equivalents reflect the strong growth in deposits of $230.9 million that exceeded growth in loans of $93.2 million.

Total deposits increased $230.9 million, or 8.3%, to $3.02 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $2.79 billion at December 31, 2019. This was due to increases of $70.8 million in interest-bearing deposits to $1.77 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $1.70 billion at December 31, 2019, and of $160.1 million in non-interest-bearing deposits to $1.25 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in the Bank’s bankruptcy account deposit vertical and property management accounts, as well as deposit growth in the Bank’s retail network.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $9.4 million to $308.5 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $299.1 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $3.8 million in the fair value of available-for-sale securities and net income of $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by a $726,000 decrease in the fair value of an interest rate cap derivative, which qualified as a cash flow hedge.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank meets all the requirements to be considered “Well-Capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines. At March 31, 2020, total commercial real estate loans were 408.3% of risk-based capital, as compared to 412.5% at December 31, 2019.

Income Statement Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Net income $ 6,097 $ 8,531 Diluted earnings per common share 0.72 1.01 Annualized return on average assets 0.71 % 1.49 % Annualized return on average equity 8.00 % 12.67 %

Net Income Summary

Net income decreased $2.4 million to $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was due primarily to a $6.8 million increase in non-interest expense and a $6.8 million increase in provision for loan losses, offset by a $8.4 million increase in net interest income, a $1.9 million increase in non-interest income and an $871,000 decrease in income tax expense. The provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020 included an additional $3.1 million reserve recorded in consideration of the economic impact of COVID-19.

Net Interest Margin Analysis Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Average Average Outstanding Yield/Rate Outstanding Yield/Rate (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest (annualized) Balance Interest (annualized) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 2,705,710 $ 32,827 4.85 % $ 1,973,136 $ 25,050 5.15 % Available-for-sale securities 219,883 1,343 2.42 % 30,522 204 2.68 % Held-to-maturity securities 3,622 17 1.86 % 4,479 23 2.05 % Equity investments – non-trading 2,263 12 2.10 % 3,210 13 1.62 % Overnight deposits 470,638 1,593 1.36 % 228,506 1,409 2.50 % Other interest-earning assets 21,441 275 5.07 % 24,722 291 4.71 % Total interest-earning assets 3,423,557 36,067 4.22 % 2,264,575 26,990 4.83 % Non-interest-earning assets 57,567 44,204 Allowance for loan and lease losses (26,789 ) (20,228 ) Total assets $ 3,454,335 $ 2,288,551 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market, savings and other interest-bearing accounts $ 1,638,362 $ 5,171 1.27 % $ 856,477 $ 4,036 1.91 % Certificates of deposit 104,067 596 2.30 % 105,290 610 2.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,742,429 5,767 1.33 % 961,767 4,646 1.96 % Borrowed funds 189,226 1,331 2.78 % 211,170 1,766 3.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,931,655 7,098 1.48 % 1,172,937 6,412 2.22 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,157,270 822,763 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 58,923 23,433 Total liabilities 3,147,848 2,019,133 Stockholders’ Equity 306,487 269,418 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,454,335 $ 2,288,551 Net interest income $ 28,969 $ 20,578 Net interest rate spread (2) 2.74 % 2.61 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,491,902 $ 1,091,638 Net interest margin (3) 3.38 % 3.69 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 1.77 x 1.93 x

