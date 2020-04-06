MGX Minerals Announces Request for Extension from Q2 Filings Under COVID-19 Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTC:MGXMF) announces it has requested an exemption for filing its Fiscal Q2 Financial Statements and MD&A under BCSC blanket exemption for relief order BCI 51-515:

The Company relies on section 4.4 [filing deadline for an interim financial report] of NI 51-102, and (5) [delivery of financial statements] of NI 51-102, section 5.1(2) [filing of MD&A] of NI 51-102, sections 5.6 [delivery of MD&A] of NI 51-102. The Company’s management, directors and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. The Company estimates to file interim Q2 Financial Statement and MD&A within 30-45 days. Material business developments since Q1 are described in the Companies Press Releases as filed on SEDAR and itemized below:

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals invests in commodity and technology companies and projects focusing on battery and energy mass storage technology, advanced materials, the extraction of minerals and metals from fluids, water filtration, and gasification. MGX conducts exploration for battery metals (Ni-V-Li-Co-Pt-Pd), industrial and agricultural minerals (MgO-Si-Nb), gold, and hydrogen. At the most recent financial quarter, October 31st, 2019, MGX Minerals had $26.6 million in assets and $6 million in liabilities and loans.

