Mota Ventures Acquires Over 20,000 Customers in March, Launches New Immune Support Product Line

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ1)(OTC:PEMTF) (the “Company” or “Mota“) is pleased to provide an update on the recent progress that is fueling the increase in sales for products under its First Class CBD brand. The Immune Support product line has been received exceptionally well by consumers since it launched on March 14, 2020 and has been a significant driver of growth in March. The total number of customers acquired by First Class CBD in March 2020 is 20,959, including 6,419 immune customers with an initial average spend of Cdn$218.40 per customer.

The Company will be launching a new brand, Nature’s Exclusive CBD on April 6, 2020. The new Nature’s Exclusive CBD brand will introduce a line of Immune Support and CBD products with a higher content of CBD. The Company also anticipates releasing March 2020 financial results for First Class CBD in the next few days.

“The month of March has been exceptional, with new customer signups exceeding expectations. We believe this is a testament to our ability to adapt to the fast-paced eCommerce sector and ability to identify upcoming trends in consumer demand. I am very excited with the rapid progress and look forward to releasing March results in the upcoming days,” stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company.

The initial average spend per customer was translated from US dollar into Canadian dollar using the Bank of Canada average exchange rate of 1.3953 for March 2020.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota is an established eCommerce, direct to consumer provider of a wide range of CBD products in the United States and Europe. In the United States, the company sells a CBD hemp-oil formulation derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its First Class CBD and Nature’s Exclusive brands. Within Europe, its Satavida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire additional revenue producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer, sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

