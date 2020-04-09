nCoup Makes IDS Free for COVID-19 Studies

FREMONT, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The nCoup Investigational Drug System (“nCoup IDS”) is being used by clinical researchers on dozens of clinical trials to study possible drugs or vaccines to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

nCoup IDS is a market-leading cloud solution that supports the pharmacy and drug inventory and accountability management needs of organizations who conduct clinical research. nCoup IDS can be set-up and put into production to support clinical trials in matter of days or weeks. nCoup IDS supports over 14,000 clinical trials and is used by many of the world’s leading organization who conduct clinical research. Most non-cancer customers are now using nCoup IDS in their COVID-19 clinical trials.

“We’re honored to be in a position to play a part helping our customers in the race to find treatments and a vaccine for COVID-19,” says nCoup CEO John McIlwain. “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for the incredibly important work they do as well as all the healthcare professionals and others risking their lives on the COVID-19 front lines.”

nCoup is now making IDS free for use for any new clinical trials focused on COVID-19. If you are a clinical research site or sponsor conducting and planning to conduct COVID-19 clinical research, please contact info@ncoup.com to obtain free access to nCoup IDS. If you are not studying COVID-19 but know of someone who is, please spread the word. COVID-19 trials for existing customers will not count towards their subscriptions.

About nCoup:

nCoup provides innovative cloud solutions that address specialized operational needs of organizations conducting clinical research. nCoup, Inc. is privately held with headquarters in Fremont, California. For more information, visit www.ncoup.com.

