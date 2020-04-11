New Jersey Mining Company has Applied to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer

COEUR D’ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2020 / New Jersey Mining Company (“NJMC” or the “Company”) has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator, for an order to cease to be a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

If the order is granted by the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company will cease to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction in Canada, and will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The Company will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required in accordance with the applicable securities laws of the United States and the rules of the OTCQB Market (“OTCQB”). All such continuous disclosure documents of the Company are publicly available to all security holders of the Company under the Company’s profile at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s web site at www.newjerseymining.com. The Company’s security holders resident in Canada will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to security holders in the United States, in the same manner and at the same time as is required under the applicable securities laws of the United States.

About New Jersey Mining Company

New Jersey Mining Company is headquartered in North Idaho, where it is producing gold at its Golden Chest Mine. Gold was first discovered in the Murray Gold Belt in 1882, but by 1888 mining declined as the center of activity and demand for labor shifted to the Silver Valley following the discovery of the Bunker Hill, Sunshine, Lucky Friday, and other iconic regional mines. The rebirth of the long-forgotten Murray Gold Belt has been led by NJMC, as evidenced by production from open-pit and underground operations at the Golden Chest Mine, its extensive land package and superior knowledge of the district gained from current development and production, and ongoing exploration activities.

NJMC has established a high-quality, early to advanced-stage asset base in three historic mining districts of Idaho and Montana, which includes the currently producing Golden Chest Mine. The Company’s objective is to use its considerable in-house skill sets to build a portfolio of mining and milling operations, with a longer-term vision of becoming a mid-tier producer. Management is shareholder focused and owns more than 15-percent of NJMC stock.

The Company’s common stock trades on the OTC-QB under the symbol “NJMC.”

For more information on New Jersey Mining Company go to www.newjerseymining.com or call:

Monique Hayes, Corporate Secretary/Investor Relations

Email: monique@newjerseymining.com

(208) 625-9001

