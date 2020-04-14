Newswire Customers See Greater Results Than Other Distribution Platforms Thanks to the Earned Media Advantage

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / ​​​​Over the years, Newswire has developed a comprehensive all-in-one press release distribution platform which has helped customers transform their ‘owned media’ into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing spend, and increased sales. Now, Newswire is helping small- and medium-sized businesses better position themselves in the public eye by utilizing its best-in-class platform includes a press release distribution, a media database, media monitoring, email campaign distribution, and in-depth analytics to help customers understand how to optimize their PR strategy. Only with Newswire can customers decrease the time it takes to gain the Earned Media Advantage.

“We have created a platform which customers from all industries use in order to successfully carry out their PR campaigns,” said Patrick Santiago, VP of Customer Success at Newswire. “Newswire prides itself in delivering the best-in-class platform out there, hence why we have remained #1 in Customer Service for three years in a row.”

Newswire takes customer feedback to heart. Understanding what customers from various industries need in order to succeed has helped develop the platform into what it is today. Newswire has seen many companies switch from competitor business wires, global newswires and financial newswires to Newswire’s leading platform. One major challenge presented by the current environment is a lack of budget and staff resources to continue media and marketing efforts effectively.

“By listening to our customers, we are able to stay ahead of competitors,” said Santiago. “That is why we introduced a Stimulus Earned media Advantage Guided Tour program aimed at our small- and medium-sized business customers. The Stimulus Earned Media Guided Tour provides all the benefits of our typical program, but with cash-friendly and flexible payment terms to allow businesses to continue and improve their media and marketing campaigns without additional strain put on limited staff and budgets.”

Through Newswire, customers are able to connect with the right media at the right time to expand their outreach. Having over one million contacts in its database, consisting of media contacts, CEOs, managers, directors, etc., gives customers a variety of people to reach out to.

Through Newswire’s Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, customers can transform their press releases from owned media to the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

C-suite level executives from across all industries have enjoyed the results from Guided Tour by improving the overall impact of their media and marketing campaigns to help aid in sales in order to achieve their business goals. The program includes a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist who personally connects with each customer to better understand their business needs to create a ‘customerized’ plan, which is implemented during each campaign to ensure Customer Success.

Find out how Newswire is Transforming the Value of a Press Release today and learn how your business can experience the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased website traffic and increased sales.

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.​

