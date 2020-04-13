NMS Capital Group Ranked Among Top Private Equity Firms by Los Angeles Business Journal

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / The Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) has published its April 6th 2020 edition listing the Top Private Equity Firms for 2020 naming NMS Capital Group to the list for the second year in a row.

NMS Capital Group, which was ranked #2 on the 2018 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies by the Los Angeles Business Journal , is a global focused, private equity, merchant banking and advisory firm with investments in businesses across multiple asset classes ranging from real estate, financial services, technology, media, and consumer products manufacturing.

The firm has been active in recent months with investments into the financial services and technologies sectors.

About NMS Capital Group

Media Contact:

NMS Consulting, Inc.
Attn: Lili Swanson
+1 310-855-0020
info@nmsconsulting.com

SOURCE: NMS Capital Group, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/584656/NMS-Capital-Group-Ranked-Among-Top-Private-Equity-Firms-by-Los-Angeles-Business-Journal

