Norsat International Launches New Ka-Band Terminal in Its WAYFARER Series of High Performance, Durable Satellite Antennas for Commercial Applications

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2020 / Norsat International Inc. (“Norsat” or “the Company”), a provider of unique and customized communication solutions for remote and challenging applications, today announced the launch of a new satellite antenna in its WAYFARER series of portable and easy-to-deploy commercial terminals. The new 1.2-meter auto-pointing fly-away antenna (“WFA120KA”) is a fast-deploying, easy-to-use, and compact SATCOM VSAT that is airline checkable. It is the first Ka-band satellite terminal in the WAYFARER series and ideal for communications in remote enterprise, energy, emergency and media applications.

Key features of the WFA120KA 1.2m Ka-band Auto Fly-Away:

Easy and intuitive LinkControl™ Interface

Rugged and lightweight pedestal design

Lightweight and durable 8 segment carbon fibre reflector

Fast, simple, tool-free deployment

Automatic 3-axis acquisition

2-case packing solution

Wide range of Norsat BUC and LNB configurations

Set up in 5 minutes

Stored in ruggedized, weatherproof cases that are airline checkable (<30 kg each)

Dr. Amiee Chan, President and CEO of Norsat, stated, “We are thrilled to add our first Ka-band satellite antenna to our WAYFARER series of commercial terminals and continue to offer an expansive portfolio of satellite solutions to help our customers meet their communication needs in remote environments and challenging applications.”

Known and trusted for rugged military-grade terminals, together with decades of an LNB and BUC product development track record, Norsat has applied its expertise to bring its customers an offering of high-performance and reliable commercial products. The WAYFARER series of commercial terminals includes fly-away, drive-away and fixed terminal solutions available in both manual and auto-acquire capacity and in multiple reflector sizes.

For more information on the WAYFARER series, go to www.norsat.com/wayfarer-series/.

About Norsat International Inc.

Founded in 1977, Norsat International Inc. is a provider of unique and customized communication solutions for remote and challenging applications. Norsat’s products and services include leading-edge product design and development, production, distribution and infield support and service of fly-away satellite terminals, microwave components, antennas, Radio Frequency (RF) conditioning products, maritime-based satellite terminals and remote network connectivity solutions. More information is available at www.norsat.com.

