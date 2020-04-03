OnlineTenders’ Subscribers are Now Securing 900 Tenders Each Day

According to a New Article on the OnlineTenders Website, the South African Company Finished 2019 on a High Note

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / The founders of OnlineTenders are pleased to announce that they are now securing 900 tenders each day, thanks in large part to a very busy Q3 in 2019. To share this positive news with their valued clients, the founders recently posted an article on their website.

To check out the article in its entirety, please visit https://www.onlinetenders.co.za/news/onlinetenders-subscribers-securing-900-tenders-each-day.

As the new article notes, OnlineTenders, which is the leading online tenders platform in South Africa, attributes this healthy growth to a series of initiatives and earnestness on the company’s part.

“We’ve been quite busy lately, trying to take OnlineTenders to the next level. Whether it’s expanding markets from South Africa to Africa, or catering to the users of a competitor going out of business,” said OnlineTenders’ Operations Director Sherlin Pather.

For example, the article notes, last June the online tenders platform took on the subscribers of TradeWorld when it closed its doors. OnlineTenders also expanded its market reach beyond South Africa, into Africa. The company also upgraded its website and mobile apps in addition to targeting international subscribers.

These actions and more have resulted in OnlineTenders experiencing a great deal of activity, with a rapidly growing number of tenders being secured by OnlineTenders subscribers. The public sector’s procurement of goods and services has increased, the article notes, which is indicative of a recovering economy.

OnlineTenders has also continued to maintain its policy of being an affordable yet profitable solution. It continues to offer its services, leading to lucrative tender opportunities, and reasonable packages continues to drive the growth of OnlineTenders and its subscribers each day.

“We’ve always been proud of our contribution to the country’s economy. And the boost in procurement activity by the public sector gives us confidence that the economy is slowly turning around. So we are optimistic that OnlineTenders will be used by more parties, and used more efficiently,” Mr. Pather said.

About OnlineTenders:

Founded in March 2007 and based in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, OnlineTenders is a trusted tender notification service throughout Africa. Each day, new opportunities are listed from all levels of government and private sector companies throughout South Africa and Africa. Using hi-tech online Internet software, tenders and business leads are collected and classified by industry type, keywords and regions to match exactly the kind of tenders relevant to a number of businesses. Learn more about the OnlineTenders at www.onlinetenders.co.za.

