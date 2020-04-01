Outline of Showa Denko CEO Message to Newly-hired Employees

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Today, Kohei Morikawa, President and CEO of Showa Denko K.K. (“Showa Denko”; TSE: 4004) sent a message to the company’s newly-hired employees as summarized below:

Let us become the top functional chemical manufacturer in the world

In our ongoing medium-term business plan “The TOP 2021,” we declared that the Showa Denko Group would change its course toward growth, and embark on the road to a first-class chemical manufacturer.

In addition, at the end of 2019, we decided to advance to the next stage with Hitachi Chemical as a partner. We clearly set the goal at becoming the top functional chemical manufacturer in the world, and will survive this age of uncertainty with the “grit” which was the motto of Mr. Nobuteru Mori, the founder of Showa Denko. Each employee of the Showa Denko Group will seriously aim to achieve this goal, and keep moving forward. Let’s keep fighting together.

Three actions I hope you to take as the leading players in creation of value

The Group’s mission is “to satisfy all stakeholders.” To achieve this mission, the Group must demonstrate that it has sound present and promising future. I request you to take three actions as in blow, in order to be the support and driving force of future and enhance the Group’s corporate value together.

1. Think

So as to make yourself and the company grow, you must always think “What can we do now?” “What does society need?” “How should we be in the future to fulfill social needs?” and “What are insufficient for us to fulfill social needs?” This is a viewpoint called back-casting. You must always be conscious of back-casting. Therefore, you must have a wide field of vison, continue to get the latest information, and do your best to keep good reception.

2. Be faithful to our own words

You must put your targets into your own words and achieve them. Please steel yourself to accomplish your job with a sense of responsibility, even though it is hard.

3. “Act” to touch the heart and make society better

We in Showa Denko think employees are the most important stakeholders, because employees are the leading players in creation of value and the only being that can provide other stakeholders with value. You are the leading players in creation of value. I hope you “Act” to touch the heart, make society better, and move the world.

