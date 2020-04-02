Parnell Gervais & Rel Carter Present The Demos & Dusse Playlist

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Demos & Dusse, a platform known in the past as a place where indie artists can present their music to Rocnations Director of A&R Rel Carter, is stepping up into the coronavirus epidemic by providing musical playlists and collections of songs designed to get everyone through these challenging times.

Working with Parnell Gervais, CEO of Thorough Consulting and founder of Demos & Dusse, the two have created a playlist on Spotify people everywhere can listen too.

“As we sit home, trapped in our houses, doing our part to flatten the curve, we wanted to make something that lifts people up while also highlighting the amazing indie artists that come through our doors on a normal day,” said Parnell.

Parnell and Rel are still hosting their Demos & Dusses show through FaceTime and Skype, as well as Zoom meetings. The event is designed to help indie artists and producers weather an otherwise difficult time in their careers. On a normal day, with Demos & Dusses, serial entrepreneur Parnell had the idea of breaking down musical barriers so independent artists could interact with producers and record labels typically reserved for the higher-ups. The duo figured: why not offer this same kind of career advancement during the coronavirus shutdown?

“Although we know an end is in sight, we also know how monetarily taxing this time is going to be on everyone in the indie music industry,” said Rel Carter. “We want everyone to know we are listening and we are here to help. We have to stick together right now more than ever.”

Rel Carter was recently announced as the new Director of Artist Relations at Equity Distribution. Still a Rocnation company, Equity Distribution is coming up with new ways to keep listeners and fans engaged during a time of social distancing.

The Demos & Dusse Playlist can be accessed by visiting: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0n7z6moo122JSuS6G1qnvz?si=gMa3GW8vT-CKIVjfgLKEfg. Song selections available include Just How It Is by Young Thug, Overtime by Big Sean, Tribe by Jidenna, Cokewhite by GoldLink and Pusha T, Leave Em Alone by Quality Control and Layton Greene, and the list goes on.

