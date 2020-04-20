Peak Adds Three New Banks to Its Lending Network; Postpones Financial Statement Filings

Montreal, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2020) – Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) (“Peak” or the “Company”) today announced the addition of three new banks to its expanding lending network, joining a portfolio of partner financial institutions that provide loan products through its proprietary Jinxiaoer loan brokerage platform.

Shanghai Li Ying Investment Management, a Shanghai-based loan broker specialized in real-estate-backed loans and recognized as a Jinxiaoer Service Centre, was directly responsible for the addition of the three new banks to the Jinxiaoer portfolio of financial partners. Those banks are: XiBei Rural Bank, Construction Bank of China and Ping An Bank.

Peak Defers Filing Dates of Financial Statements

Peak also notes that, given the logistical delays created by the COVID-19 outbreak in the audit process of its financial statements, the Company will be forced to push the filing dates of its year-end 2019 and first quarter 2020 financial statements from April 23rd, 2020 to May 14th, 2020 and from May 28th, 2020 to June 18th, 2020 respectively.

A full list of filings that will be delayed includes: 2019 Year-End Financial Statements and MD&A, AIF, CEO & CFO Certifications; Q1 2020 Interim Financial Statements and MD&A, CEO & CFO Certifications. The revised filing dates will not constitute regulatory defaults by the Company as the Canadian Securities Administrators have granted all issuers a 45-day extension to file their financial statements due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the operations of the listed companies.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China’s commercial lending industry. Peak’s subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China’s commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

