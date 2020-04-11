People’s Bank Reports First Quarter Earnings
MEDFORD, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial results for the first quarter of 2020. The bank reported net income of $1,111,000 or $0.33 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $839,000 or $0.28 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2019. Earnings per share for the trailing 12 months were $1.36 per share up from $1.20 per share the previous period, a 13% increase.
Highlights for the quarter compared to the first quarter of 2019:
- Net loans increased 5%
- Deposits decreased 1%
- The bank’s total assets increased 3%
- Net interest income, before provision, increased 6%
- Non-Interest income increased by 24%
- Non-interest expenses held flat
- Loan Loss Provision increased by $200 thousand as a buffer for the effects of COVID-19
President’s Comments
“If I had written this earning’s release a month ago, I would have focused on a very successful first quarter, with pre-tax earnings up 52% before our special COVID-19 provision,” commented Ken Trautman, President and CEO. “I would have mentioned that our strategy of diversifying income by increasing non-interest income sources was progressing along nicely. This would have been supported by the numbers; our mortgage department reporting a 163% increase in gross income and total non-interest income up 24%. Now, these results all pale to what we have accomplished in our attempt to support our customers and community during this war on COVID-19. As a Preferred Lender with SBA, we are in a unique position to react immediately to the provisions of the CARES Act, specifically the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) component. As of April 9th, we have received funding approval for over 250 loans, totaling just under $50 million dollars, with a large pipeline of qualified, pending applicants still to be processed. Bank personnel have worked around the clock to contact customers and process applications. We are also working with businesses in our communities that are not currently our customers, helping them obtain loans, because this will affect the health and well-being of all. The SBA PPP loans, the loan modifications on existing loans and the loan deferrals we are doing will make a significant difference in the success of our community and our businesses.”
Provision for Credit Losses
“Loan quality continues to be strong with no loans past due over 30 days or on Non-Accrual at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Part of the decrease in net loans was the payoff of non-accrual loans on the bank’s books at the end of 2019. However, due to current circumstances, the bank has increased its reserve to outstanding loans from 1.12% at the end of the first quarter of 2019 to 1.25% at the end of the same quarter in 2020. The provision to increase the allowance for loan and lease losses was $260,000 in 2020 compared to $59,000 in 2019,” commented Mr. Trautman.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $1,927,000 compared to $1,555,000 for the same quarter of 2019, a 24% increase. With low mortgage interest rates, the bank’s mortgage division had an outstanding quarter, contributing over $550,000 in revenue. Steelhead Finance, the bank’s factoring division, contributed over $950,000 in revenue in the first quarter.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $3,761,000 compared to $3,767,000 for the same quarter of 2019, down less than 1%. Total personnel expense was up 3% compared to 2019, while fixed asset costs, advertising costs and supply costs were all down.
Capital
At March 31, 2020, shareholder equity totaled $46.8 million, compared to $36.5 million at March 31, 2019. This includes the successful $5 million capital raise that was completed during the quarter. The bank’s Tier 1 Capital ratio was 11.64% at the end of the first quarter 2020, compared to 9.21% one year ago. Tangible book value per share was $12.32 on March 31, 2020, compared to $11.15 on March 31, 2019.
About People’s Bank of Commerce
People’s Bank of Commerce stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is available in the investor section of the bank’s website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.
Founded in 1998, People’s Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon. People’s Bank of Commerce is a full-service, commercial bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.
|People’s Bank of Commerce
|Income Statement (unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
3/31/2020
|
|
12/31/2019
|
|
3/31/2019
|
|
3/31/2020
|
|
3/31/2019
|Interest Income
|Loans
|
3,671
|
|
3,729
|
|
3,475
|
|
14,614
|
|
12,927
|
|Investments
|
160
|
|
158
|
|
156
|
|
607
|
|
640
|
|Federal funds sold and due from banks
|
63
|
|
72
|
|
108
|
|
365
|
|
559
|
|Total interest income
|
3,894
|
|
3,959
|
|
3,739
|
|
15,586
|
|
14,127
|
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|
279
|
|
316
|
|
347
|
|
1,298
|
|
1,054
|
|Other
|
30
|
|
13
|
|
5
|
|
54
|
|
240
|
|Total interest expense
|
309
|
|
329
|
|
352
|
|
1,352
|
|
1,294
|
|Net interest income
|
3,585
|
|
3,630
|
|
3,387
|
|
14,234
|
|
12,832
|
|Provision for credit losses
|
260
|
|
85
|
|
59
|
|
496
|
|
343
|
|Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses
|
3,325
|
|
3,545
|
|
3,328
|
|
13,738
|
|
12,489
|
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
82
|
|
83
|
|
67
|
|
328
|
|
300
|
|Mortgage lending income
|
553
|
|
454
|
|
210
|
|
1,562
|
|
649
|
|Steelhead Finance income
|
951
|
|
903
|
|
1,051
|
|
3,961
|
|
4,881
|
|Gain (loss) on other real estate
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|Other non-interest income
|
341
|
|
285
|
|
227
|
|
1,171
|
|
833
|
|Total non-interest income
|
1,927
|
|
1,725
|
|
1,555
|
|
7,022
|
|
6,662
|
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salary and Benefits
|
2,443
|
|
2,209
|
|
2,380
|
|
9,512
|
|
9,239
|
|Premises and fixed assets
|
532
|
|
603
|
|
549
|
|
2,226
|
|
2,038
|
|Other
|
786
|
|
630
|
|
838
|
|
3,144
|
|
3,385
|
|Total non-interest expense
|
3,761
|
|
3,442
|
|
3,767
|
|
14,882
|
|
14,661
|
|Net income before taxes
|
1,491
|
|
1,828
|
|
1,116
|
|
5,878
|
|
4,490
|
|Income taxes
|
380
|
|
478
|
|
277
|
|
1,537
|
|
978
|
|Net income
|
1,111
|
|
1,350
|
|
839
|
|
4,341
|
|
3,513
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
0.33
|
|
0.43
|
|
0.28
|
|
1.36
|
|
1.20
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|
0.33
|
|
0.43
|
|
0.28
|
|
1.36
|
|
1.20
|
|Average common shares outstanding
|
3,342,993
|
|
3,169,537
|
|
2,955,964
|
|
3,186,346
|
|
2,962,202
|
|Performance Measures
|Return on average assets
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.46
|
%
|
0.94
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.03
|
%
|Return on average equity
|
10.16
|
%
|
13.57
|
%
|
9.29
|
%
|
10.93
|
%
|
10.30
|
%
|Net interest margin
|
4.43
|
%
|
4.74
|
%
|
4.33
|
%
|
4.55
|
%
|
4.17
|
%
|Efficiency ratio
|
68.23
|
%
|
64.28
|
%
|
76.22
|
%
|
70.01
|
%
|
75.21
|
%
|People’s Bank of Commerce
|Balance Sheet (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|
3/31/2020
|
|
12/31/2019
|
|
9/30/2019
|
|
6/30/2019
|
|
3/31/2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|
7,459
|
3,711
|
2,798
|
3,747
|
4,736
|Federal funds sold
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
14,899
|
11,936
|
16,004
|
18,694
|
30,152
|Investment securities
|
27,172
|
27,734
|
23,212
|
22,585
|
20,031
|Loans held for sale
|
6,648
|
2,474
|
3,909
|
2,013
|
1,157
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|
269,752
|
278,277
|
271,635
|
261,835
|
256,389
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(3,378)
|
(3,119)
|
(3,033)
|
(2,920)
|
(2,880)
|Loans, net
|
266,374
|
275,158
|
268,602
|
258,915
|
254,666
|Premises and equipment, net
|
20,170
|
20,306
|
20,529
|
20,736
|
21,086
|Other assets
|
31,383
|
28,855
|
28,818
|
31,185
|
30,894
|Total assets
|
374,105
|
370,174
|
363,872
|
357,875
|
361,565
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Demand noninterest-bearing
|
141,448
|
136,051
|
140,458
|
136,211
|
128,937
|Demand interest-bearing
|
38,257
|
44,341
|
47,020
|
46,690
|
56,175
|Money market and savings
|
112,238
|
107,985
|
108,614
|
105,310
|
110,237
|Time deposits of less than $250,000
|
16,231
|
15,715
|
15,419
|
17,915
|
16,750
|Time deposits of more than $250,000
|
2,578
|
2,701
|
2,949
|
2,682
|
1,873
|Total deposits
|
310,752
|
306,793
|
314,460
|
308,808
|
313,972
|Other liabilities
|
16,603
|
21,722
|
10,611
|
11,308
|
11,137
|Total liabilities
|
327,355
|
328,515
|
325,071
|
320,116
|
325,109
|Capital
|Common stock, surplus, retained earnings
|
46,622
|
41,663
|
38,879
|
37,913
|
36,863
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
128
|
208
|
249
|
212
|
(2)
|Unearned ESOP Shares
|
–
|
(212)
|
(327)
|
(366)
|
(405)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|
46,750
|
41,659
|
38,801
|
37,759
|
36,456
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|
374,105
|
370,174
|
363,872
|
357,875
|
361,565
|memo:
|Total intangible assets and goodwill
|
3,486
|
3,486
|
3,486
|
3,486
|
3,486
|Current shares outstanding
|
3,500,065
|
3,241,075
|
3,122,591
|
3,122,155
|
2,955,964
