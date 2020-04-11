People’s Bank Reports First Quarter Earnings

MEDFORD, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial results for the first quarter of 2020. The bank reported net income of $1,111,000 or $0.33 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $839,000 or $0.28 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2019. Earnings per share for the trailing 12 months were $1.36 per share up from $1.20 per share the previous period, a 13% increase.

Highlights for the quarter compared to the first quarter of 2019:

Net loans increased 5%

Deposits decreased 1%

The bank’s total assets increased 3%

Net interest income, before provision, increased 6%

Non-Interest income increased by 24%

Non-interest expenses held flat

Loan Loss Provision increased by $200 thousand as a buffer for the effects of COVID-19

President’s Comments

“If I had written this earning’s release a month ago, I would have focused on a very successful first quarter, with pre-tax earnings up 52% before our special COVID-19 provision,” commented Ken Trautman, President and CEO. “I would have mentioned that our strategy of diversifying income by increasing non-interest income sources was progressing along nicely. This would have been supported by the numbers; our mortgage department reporting a 163% increase in gross income and total non-interest income up 24%. Now, these results all pale to what we have accomplished in our attempt to support our customers and community during this war on COVID-19. As a Preferred Lender with SBA, we are in a unique position to react immediately to the provisions of the CARES Act, specifically the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) component. As of April 9th, we have received funding approval for over 250 loans, totaling just under $50 million dollars, with a large pipeline of qualified, pending applicants still to be processed. Bank personnel have worked around the clock to contact customers and process applications. We are also working with businesses in our communities that are not currently our customers, helping them obtain loans, because this will affect the health and well-being of all. The SBA PPP loans, the loan modifications on existing loans and the loan deferrals we are doing will make a significant difference in the success of our community and our businesses.”

Provision for Credit Losses

“Loan quality continues to be strong with no loans past due over 30 days or on Non-Accrual at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Part of the decrease in net loans was the payoff of non-accrual loans on the bank’s books at the end of 2019. However, due to current circumstances, the bank has increased its reserve to outstanding loans from 1.12% at the end of the first quarter of 2019 to 1.25% at the end of the same quarter in 2020. The provision to increase the allowance for loan and lease losses was $260,000 in 2020 compared to $59,000 in 2019,” commented Mr. Trautman.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $1,927,000 compared to $1,555,000 for the same quarter of 2019, a 24% increase. With low mortgage interest rates, the bank’s mortgage division had an outstanding quarter, contributing over $550,000 in revenue. Steelhead Finance, the bank’s factoring division, contributed over $950,000 in revenue in the first quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $3,761,000 compared to $3,767,000 for the same quarter of 2019, down less than 1%. Total personnel expense was up 3% compared to 2019, while fixed asset costs, advertising costs and supply costs were all down.

Capital

At March 31, 2020, shareholder equity totaled $46.8 million, compared to $36.5 million at March 31, 2019. This includes the successful $5 million capital raise that was completed during the quarter. The bank’s Tier 1 Capital ratio was 11.64% at the end of the first quarter 2020, compared to 9.21% one year ago. Tangible book value per share was $12.32 on March 31, 2020, compared to $11.15 on March 31, 2019.

People’s Bank of Commerce Income Statement (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 Interest Income Loans 3,671 3,729 3,475 14,614 12,927 Investments 160 158 156 607 640 Federal funds sold and due from banks 63 72 108 365 559 Total interest income 3,894 3,959 3,739 15,586 14,127 Interest Expense Deposits 279 316 347 1,298 1,054 Other 30 13 5 54 240 Total interest expense 309 329 352 1,352 1,294 Net interest income 3,585 3,630 3,387 14,234 12,832 Provision for credit losses 260 85 59 496 343 Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses 3,325 3,545 3,328 13,738 12,489 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 82 83 67 328 300 Mortgage lending income 553 454 210 1,562 649 Steelhead Finance income 951 903 1,051 3,961 4,881 Gain (loss) on other real estate – – – Other non-interest income 341 285 227 1,171 833 Total non-interest income 1,927 1,725 1,555 7,022 6,662 Non-Interest Expense Salary and Benefits 2,443 2,209 2,380 9,512 9,239 Premises and fixed assets 532 603 549 2,226 2,038 Other 786 630 838 3,144 3,385 Total non-interest expense 3,761 3,442 3,767 14,882 14,661 Net income before taxes 1,491 1,828 1,116 5,878 4,490 Income taxes 380 478 277 1,537 978 Net income 1,111 1,350 839 4,341 3,513 Basic earnings per share 0.33 0.43 0.28 1.36 1.20 Diluted earnings per share 0.33 0.43 0.28 1.36 1.20 Average common shares outstanding 3,342,993 3,169,537 2,955,964 3,186,346 2,962,202 Performance Measures Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.46 % 0.94 % 1.18 % 1.03 % Return on average equity 10.16 % 13.57 % 9.29 % 10.93 % 10.30 % Net interest margin 4.43 % 4.74 % 4.33 % 4.55 % 4.17 % Efficiency ratio 68.23 % 64.28 % 76.22 % 70.01 % 75.21 %

People’s Bank of Commerce Balance Sheet (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Assets Cash and due from banks 7,459 3,711 2,798 3,747 4,736 Federal funds sold Interest-bearing deposits 14,899 11,936 16,004 18,694 30,152 Investment securities 27,172 27,734 23,212 22,585 20,031 Loans held for sale 6,648 2,474 3,909 2,013 1,157 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 269,752 278,277 271,635 261,835 256,389 Allowance for loan and lease losses (3,378) (3,119) (3,033) (2,920) (2,880) Loans, net 266,374 275,158 268,602 258,915 254,666 Premises and equipment, net 20,170 20,306 20,529 20,736 21,086 Other assets 31,383 28,855 28,818 31,185 30,894 Total assets 374,105 370,174 363,872 357,875 361,565 Liabilities Deposits Demand noninterest-bearing 141,448 136,051 140,458 136,211 128,937 Demand interest-bearing 38,257 44,341 47,020 46,690 56,175 Money market and savings 112,238 107,985 108,614 105,310 110,237 Time deposits of less than $250,000 16,231 15,715 15,419 17,915 16,750 Time deposits of more than $250,000 2,578 2,701 2,949 2,682 1,873 Total deposits 310,752 306,793 314,460 308,808 313,972 Other liabilities 16,603 21,722 10,611 11,308 11,137 Total liabilities 327,355 328,515 325,071 320,116 325,109 Capital Common stock, surplus, retained earnings 46,622 41,663 38,879 37,913 36,863 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 128 208 249 212 (2) Unearned ESOP Shares – (212) (327) (366) (405) Total shareholders’ equity 46,750 41,659 38,801 37,759 36,456 Total Liabilities and Equity 374,105 370,174 363,872 357,875 361,565 memo: Total intangible assets and goodwill 3,486 3,486 3,486 3,486 3,486 Current shares outstanding 3,500,065 3,241,075 3,122,591 3,122,155 2,955,964

