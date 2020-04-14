Premier Biomedical, Inc. Announces Second Covid-19 Treatment Provisional Patent Application Filed to Supplement Two Issued Patents

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCPINK:BIEI) announced today the filing of a provisional patent application, “Method for Treating Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Covid-19 Patients,” by Mitchell S. Felder, M.D., the Chairman of the Board and Scientific Advisory Board Chairman of Premier Biomedical. Through its exclusive global patent license agreement, Premier Biomedical will have exclusive rights to practice the invention.

The provisional patent application involves the targeted removal of disease-specific antigens via an extracorporeal process. These antigens have been identified in the medical literature to be the pathophysiologic basis for the overwhelming production of lung edema and mucus in Covid-19 patients, which can kill the patient by greatly decreasing their respiratory oxygenation. By targeting these inflammatory cytokines with a complexing agent and causing them to bind together, the resulting molecular compound can then be removed in a brief clinical process.

Dr. Felder stated, “We believe that our extracorporeal approach has the potential to greatly decrease morbidity and mortality in Covid-19 patients by removing the pathophysiologic basis for ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome), which is the greatest threat to these patients.”

William A. Hartman, President & CEO of Premier Biomedical, stated, “We are very excited to be involved in the pursuit of a cure for severely ill patients suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic. We have already received verbal agreement from our major university partner that they would be able to produce the necessary specific antibodies in a relatively short period of time. We believe that these antibodies may also be utilized as an intravenous drug therapy for Covid-19 patients in addition to their use in our extracorporeal treatment process.”

Hartman continued, “The core of this technology is the selective removal of blood-borne antigens associated with the ability of Covid-19 to replicate, and is consistent with our patented core technology. This is explained in Dr. Felder’s YouTube Video “A Scientific Roadmap to Cure Cancer” (https://youtu.be/BGdZqHH6oew).

“Premier has repeatedly proven in the laboratory that we can remove specific selected blood-borne antigens from a similar mixture using our patented technology. This intellectual property is an expansion of our two U.S. granted patents: Sequential Extracorporeal Treatment of Bodily Fluids, US Patent No. 9,216,386, and Utilization of Stents for the treatment of Blood Borne Carcinomas, U.S. Patent No. 8,758,287. Both patents can be downloaded from the Premier Biomedical, Inc. website, www.premierbiomedical.com.

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCPINK:BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company’s R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol “BIEI.” For more information please visit our websites: http://www.premierbiomedical.com and http://www.painreliefmeds.com

