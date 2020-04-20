Price Law Group Engages Findit Inc. To Improve Online Web Presence During COVID-19 In Areas of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Options in California Nevada Texas and Arizona

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) has been selected by Price Law Group to assist them in increasing their online web presence during the COVID-19 financial crisis for individuals and businesses.

Since 1991, Price Law Group has specialized in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy filings and is seeking to assist people that are currently suffering financial hardship and recognizes that time is of the essence for many people out there.

In an effort to make it easier for people to find bankruptcy attorneys, Price Law Group has engaged Findit, Inc. to assist in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) for their website www.pricelawgroup.com to make it more streamlined for people that are suffering from financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 to be able to locate the information they need regarding bankruptcy filings. The current efforts will be geared toward four states that include California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas. Findit will also be producing several videos for Price Law Group that explain how they can help individuals file for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy and that they have specialized in these filings since 1991.

Anyone that is interested in contacting Price Law Group can do so by calling 866-210-1722 or you can visit their website at www.pricelawgroup.com.

Findit.com will be posting content that will provide information regarding Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy as an option for individuals that may find this as a need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, “We recognize the financial hardship many Americans are facing after the COVID-19 Pandemic that has brought our country to a halt. This had lead to many Americans being placed in a financial hardship and unable to pay their debts. We want to do all we can to provide them with the contact information of attorneys that specialize in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy throughout the country. Price Law Group is taking on new cases in California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas. We hope this can help some of the people out there who are in need.”

Below, we are providing a link for the 4 states that Price Law Group offers bankruptcy filing services in: California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas. Individuals looking to find out more information can review these pages as well as submit information to be contacted by Price Law Group with the contact form on the website.

California Bankruptcy Lawyers – https://www.pricelawgroup.com/Locations/California.aspx

Arizona Bankruptcy Attorneys – https://www.pricelawgroup.com/Locations/Arizona.aspx

Nevada Bankruptcy Attorneys – https://www.pricelawgroup.com/Locations/Nevada.aspx

Texas Bankruptcy Lawyers – https://www.pricelawgroup.com/Locations.aspx

View the Team at Price Law Group – https://www.pricelawgroup.com/Our-Attorneys.aspx

Price Law Group is receiving high call volume as a result of people being placed in a financial hardship due to COVID-19. Please reference this release and Findit when contacting Price Law Group for assistance.

About Price Law Group

Price Law Group has protected thousands of financially distressed clients since 1991. Our team is skilled at making sure that you know and understand all of the available options concerning your debt. With offices conveniently located throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey, we make it simple to serve you.

Price Law Group – Bankruptcy Lawyers

Our firm at Price Law Group is composed of a dedicated team of bankruptcy attorneys who is a nationwide team serving several states. We have helped over 100,000 individuals who were facing debt problems and provided them with a legal solution to their financial situation. If you find yourself in need of legal counsel, choose our firm for personal service and attention to detail in pursuing your interests.

We pride ourselves in having the respect of bankruptcy courts wherever we provide legal services. Bringing well filed and prepared bankruptcy petitions to the court provides our clients with the security they need in facing this difficult time.

For help with your debt situation, our committed legal team is ready to represent you in a myriad of ways to get you back on your feet.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company’s business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/585883/Price-Law-Group-Engages-Findit-Inc-To-Improve-Online-Web-Presence-During-COVID-19-In-Areas-of-Chapter-7-and-Chapter-13-Bankruptcy-Options-in-California-Nevada-Texas-and-Arizona