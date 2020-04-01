ReelTime Begins Munchie Magic Ben & Jerry’s Ad Campaign Supporting New Snack Delivery Locations

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) ReelTime Media has begun an advertising campaign supporting Baristas (OTC PINK:BCCI) “Munchie Magic” which delivers Ben & Jerry’s ice cream along with Baristas coffee products and other snack foods through its third-party delivery partners such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

Despite restraints on businesses causing many to slow down or outright close due health restrictions Baristas “Munchie Magic” has opened three new locations in just the past week in Washington State and has plans to continue with its expansion.

The campaign begins by focusing on Geo-Fencing digital delivery utilizing ReelTimes cutting edge capabilities. The advertisements will be seen on mobile and other devices that can be targeted around the various Munchie Magic locations pushing awareness and making consumers know that they can get Munchies delivered to their door right now. The ads focus on times when other restaurants are closed for business such as after 10 pm, but will also be testing their effect on sales during other parameters. The digital campaign will drive revenues directly to ReelTime’s agency sales division and is planned to expand both geographically and in the scope of media as Munchie Magic continues to expand.

With at-home delivery gaining mainstream acceptance and more people observing recommendations to stay at home and exercising social distancing it is an opportune time to reach consumers who wish to have munchies brought to them like magic.

ReelTime VR can now be seen in the current Inc. Magazine available now to subscribers online and on magazine shelves. The spot introduces its corporate clients to ReeelTime VRs capabilities aiding them to understand and enter into the virtual world. The inclusion in the current Inc. Magazine occupying a full-page encourages companies to grow their customer reach with virtual reality and states that “If your business is not in the virtual world then it is literally missing the fastest growing audience in the world “above the ReelTime VR logo.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “Baristas Munchie Magic is experiencing very strong growth and they serve a very vital role in the support structure of physical and mental well-being. We expect them to continue to grow and to continue to increase their advertising and other promotions as they do. “

ReelTime VR was also recently seen in TIME Magazine as “Among Those Most Likely to Gain From Growing Virtual Reality Market” in Full Page Virtual Reality Insider Promotion to Over 20 Million Readers

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book “It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time” which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

