RoboAds, a New Breed of Service Robots to Combat COVID-19





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Social distancing has become a necessity to curb the spread of COVID-19. Yet, a group of heroes are jeopardizing their own health by doing just the opposite. These heroes are healthcare and security staff who have been working relentlessly and in direct contact with the public. As the world embraces itself for an unprecedented era, there is a vital need for the development of new technologies to limit physical interaction without compromising human interaction.



Robotics startup, RoboAds Inc., has developed a new breed of telepresence robots. RoboAds is an all-in-one mobile kiosk which is equipped with four 55-Inch screens in 4K resolutions, high clarity speakers and microphones. The robot is equipped with 2 lidar scanners that insure 360-degree obstacle avoidance during mobility mode. The robot can navigate autonomously or teleoperated while displaying awareness and instructional videos. At any time, operators can choose to initiate teleconference video calls on one or multiple screens.

RoboAds is also equipped with edge computing servers that are compatible for IOT hardware upgrades. One of the options are thermal cameras that can capture human temperature and notify visitors in case of alarming variations. The robot utilizes the latest advancements in AI, machine learning, digital signage and video analytics. It can analyze the number of visitors, age, gender, emotions and much more. The data is locally rendered then pushed to the cloud in real time.

RoboAds team is dedicated towards developing advanced service robots to enhance people’s lives, a new generation of robots for humans.

