ScaleFlux® Computational Storage Drive 2000 Series in Production

Next-Generation Transparent Compression Halves Flash Architecture Data Center Cost

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScaleFlux, Inc., the leader in deploying Computational Storage at scale, announced today the availability of its next generation of Computational Storage Drives, the CSD 2000 Series, targeted at Enterprise and Datacenter deployments. The CSD 2000 simultaneously improves application performance and reduces Flash storage costs over ordinary NVMe SSDs.

The CSD 2000 Series, available in industry-standard U.2 and PCIe Add-in Card form factors, integrates hardware compression/decompression into its SSD controller. The combination of this compression/decompression feature with ScaleFlux’s advanced Flash Translation Layer (FTL) is a unique offering in the industry. Unlike other compression options which introduce added latency, burden CPU cores and create system bottlenecks, the CSD 2000 enables users to take advantage of the storage cost savings of compression while actually reducing latency, improving transactional performance, and seamlessly integrating with mission critical database applications such as MySQL, PostgreSQL and Aerospike. Based on customer testing, the CSD 2000 typically stores 2-4x its physical capacity (e.g. the 4TB drive yielding 8-16TB of effective capacity!) – providing immense value compared to ordinary NVMe drives at a similar price point. Application performance also improves with the CSD 2000. Aerospike deployments, for example, see both a 50% uptick on ACT transactions per second and 2x effective storage capacity. MySQL and PostgreSQL testing shows similar gains, with additional applications in testing and qualification.

ScaleFlux has partnered with ecommerce giant Alibaba, Inc. to qualify Computational Storage for usage with the hyperscaler’s cloud data center infrastructure stack. The two companies jointly presented a technical paper titled “POLARDB Meets Computational Storage: Efficiently Support Analytical Workloads in Cloud-Native Relational Database” at Fast 2020, a premier academic conference for file and storage technologies. ScaleFlux technology is a crucial element in achieving TCO benefits with this cutting-edge storage solution. Quoted from the paper’s abstract: “To the best of our knowledge, this is the first real-world deployment of cloud-native databases with computational storage drives ever reported in the open literature.”

“We are delighted to expand the applicability and ease-of-use of Computational Storage with the CSD 2000 Series,” said JB Baker, Senior Director of Product Management for ScaleFlux. “Experience gained from the global deployment of our previous drives have led us to significant enhancements in the CSD 2000. Customer feedback is showing that the simultaneous reduction in storage costs and improvements in application latency and performance – compression without compromise – is a compelling value proposition.”

The ScaleFlux CSD 2000 Series is available now in 4TB and 8TB U.2, with the 4TB and 8TB Half-height, Half-length PCIe Add-in Card SKUs coming soon. To schedule a proof of concept, please contact your server vendor or ScaleFlux directly at info@scaleflux.com.

ScaleFlux is the pioneer in deploying Computational Storage at scale. Computational Storage is the foundation for modern data center infrastructure that provides responsive performance, affordable scaling, and an agile platform for data-driven, compute and storage I/O intensive applications. Founded in 2014, ScaleFlux is a well-funded startup with a team proven to deploy complex computing and solid-state storage solutions in volume. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com.

