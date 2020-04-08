Segra Offers Businesses Free Premium Collaboration Service During COVID-19 Crisis

Free 90-Day Service Supports Businesses Facing Remote Workforce Challenges

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic evolves and many businesses adjust to managing a remote workforce, Segra is ensuring its business customers can keep their employees connected and productive, while maintaining health and safety protocols, by offering its Unify collaboration service free for 90 days to new and existing customers.

During April, Segra will offer Unify to new customers for a period of 90 days at no charge, and offer free upgrades for existing Hosted Voice customers. This single application provides a unified communications experience across multiple devices and operating systems. By bringing together real-time communications services, Unify enables workers and businesses to access telephony features, send and receive documents and instant messages, and collaborate with voice, video and desktop sharing services.

Unify is a suite of fully integrated multimedia messaging services for any size business that meets this challenge, providing all the features necessary to support remote workforces, including:

File and email sending

One-to-one or group messaging

Direct audio and video calling

Audio or video conferencing

Desktop sharing

“We’ve seen a significant rise in the use of online collaboration tools over the past few weeks as our business customers rely on a growing number of their employees working remotely,” stated Greg Guerra, Segra President and COO. “Now more than ever, connectivity and collaboration are critical for our business customers and we want them to have the products and services necessary for them to remain productive as they deal with managing their remote workforce.”

Businesses interested in Segra’s Unify Hosted Voice Client service to enable workforce collaboration and connectivity can call 833.GO.SEGRA or email customercare@segra.com.

Learn more about Segra Unify Hosted Voice service here.

Segra is one of the largest independent fiber bandwidth companies in the eastern U.S. The company has an advanced fiber infrastructure network of more than 23,000 miles that connects more than 9,000 on-net locations and six data centers throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, healthcare organizations, defense, education and small businesses. For more information about Segra’s technology and commitment to customer care, visit segra.com.

