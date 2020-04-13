Ship Vehicles Adds a New Category to their Company Website that is Devoted to Classic Cars

The New Section Features In-Depth and Educational Articles that will Help Classic Car Enthusiasts Find the Answers and Solutions they Need

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / The founders of Ship Vehicles, a company that provides cross-country vehicle and boat transportation, are pleased to announce that they have added a new category to their website that is devoted to classic cars.

To check out the new section and read one of the recent blogs, which is titled “What’s the Best Way to Sell a Classic Car Online” in its entirety, please visit

https://www.shipvehicles.com/how-to-sell-a-classic-car-online/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders are not only devoted to offering reliable and affordable vehicle shipping to their valued clients-they are also auto enthusiasts. Over the past three-plus decades, they have transported a large number of classic, vintage and antique vehicles, and they truly understand how valuable classic cars are to collectors.

This knowledge inspired the founders to create and launch the new classic cars section on the company website. In addition to offering helpful information about pricing, insurance and more, the Ship Vehicles website now features a number of helpful and interesting articles about classic cars that are designed to answer a number of common questions.

Even though the new section was just recently launched, it is already getting a lot of positive attention from classic car enthusiasts. A recent blog, https://www.shipvehicles.com/the-top-7-questions-about-classic-cars-by-enthusiasts/, which answers seven questions about classic cars, has created quite a positive buzz with visitors to the site.

For example, for anyone who has wondered how old a car has to be before being considered classic, antique or vintage, the short answer is 20 years-with a few caveats.

“Some states don’t recognize a car or any vehicle to be a classic until it hits 25 years, and there are standards outside of age to have a car classified as a classic,” the blog noted, adding that this includes having all original parts and equipment, proper VIN numbers and other criteria.

As for questions to ask when purchasing a classic car, the new blog advises inquiring when it was last titled and registered, how long the owner has had the vehicle, how often it was driven and why the owner has decided to sell it.

