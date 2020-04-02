Shure AONIC True-Wireless Earphones & Noise-Reduction Headphones Now at B&H

Pro Audio News: A new series of true-wireless earphones and noise-cancelling headphones from Shure is coming

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / If you love noise-cancelling headphones or true-wireless earphones, Shure has some exciting new products for you-products we’re proud to carry at B&H. Whether you want to blanket your ears in a calming veil of noise-reduction, or enjoy Shure’s patented, sound-isolating earphones in a true-wireless form-factor, Shure has you covered in its AONIC line.

The Shure AONIC 50 is an over-ear, noise-cancelling headphone. Styled in black and dark brown finishes, the headphones deliver 20 hours of wireless sound over Bluetooth 5.0 streaming. They do so with comfort, and utilizing 50mm drivers to deliver impeccable stereo separation, elegant dynamics, and a balanced frequency response between 20 Hz and 22 kHz.

Should you wish to forego Bluetooth streaming, you can listen hardwired thanks to the supplied 3.5mm cable. Or, you can connect the included USB-C cable directly to a computer and utilize the headphone’s built-in DAC for pristine, clarion sound. An app allows you to control equalization settings for the headphones directly from your phone. Multiple levels of noise reduction are on hand, including Environmental, which lets low-level ambiance in to keep you safe on your daily travels, and Max, which damps everything, allowing you to breathe easily in your own little isolated bubble.

Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1548756-REG/shure_sbh2350_bk_aonic_50_wireless_noise.html

50mm Dynamic Drivers

20 Hz to 22 kHz Frequency Response

Bluetooth 5.0, Multiple Codecs Supported

Active Noise Cancellation

Environmental Mode for External Sound

Up to 20 Hours of Playback

Easy-to-Use Controls

3.5mm Audio Input

USB Type-C Charging & Hi-Res Input

Includes Audio Cable, USB Cables & Case

The AONIC 215, on the other hand, provides the same noise-isolation technology found in Shure’s renowned SE line of in-ear headphones. But here’s the difference: the AONIC 215 offer true-wireless operation, which is all the rage these days. Blocking up to 37 dB of outside noise, the AONIC 215 in-ear headphones deliver a clear sound, deep lows, Bluetooth 5.0 streaming, rock-solid stability, a range of up to 30′, and a battery life of up to 32 hours when you make use of the included case. They do all of this all while looking snazzy to boot: you can get these earphones in black, blue, white, and clear finishes.

Shure hasn’t stopped there. The company has long found ways to ensure its existing SE-series earphones stay compatible as tech moves forward. About what seems like a thousand years ago, Shure created a Bluetooth adapter to give any pair of SE earphones streaming functionality. Now Shure has done it again with a set of true-wireless adapters. The Shure RMCE-TW1 True Wireless Adapter Set offers all the streaming, stability, and battery power of the AONIC 215 earphones. So, if you already have a set of SE earphones that work for you, you can dislodge them from their 3.5mm cable and hook them into these true-wireless adapters. Thank you, Shure!

All of this and more are available from B&H.com, so click that link to pick up your AONIC product today!

Shure AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound-Isolating Earphones

Black

Blue

Clear

White

Attenuates Outside Sound up to 37 dB

Clear Sound with Deep Low End

21 Hz to 17.5 kHz Frequency Response

Bluetooth 5.0, Multiple Codecs Supported

Environmental Mode to Let in Sound

Up to 8 Hours of Playback

MMCX Connectors for Wired Use

32 Hours with Included Charging Case

30′ Range

USB Charger, Ear Sleeves, Adapter Kit

