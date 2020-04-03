SS&C Appoints Christopher Madpak as Head of SS&C GlobeOp Tax Services Group

WINDSOR, Conn., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Christopher Madpak will lead SS&C GlobeOp’s Tax Services Group. The group provides customized tax preparation and analytics services to investment managers including hedge, private equity, real estate and hybrid funds.

SS&C has a long history of providing tax services and deploying technology to automate compliance and provide clients with more insight. Chris will focus on strategy, innovation, product development and oversee client delivery. Before his appointment, Chris focused on delivering tax services to SS&C’s private equity and real assets client base for more than 17 years.

“SS&C has been a strategic partner for our firm, and their tax capabilities are well-trusted among our team,” said Jessica Archibald, Managing Director, Top Tier Capital Partners. “Their access to data, technology, and their deep expertise in taxation has allowed us to focus on our core business. As we grow in size and product scope, SS&C continues to help us meet the needs of an evolving tax environment.”

SS&C has strong collaborations with major public accounting firms worldwide and continues to develop advanced tax analytics capability available on web and mobile.

“Chris’s expertise and dedication to client service made him a natural fit to lead the Tax Services Group,” said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies. “We are committed to helping our clients optimize their tax operations. In this turbulent time of market volatility, attention to tax efficiencies will be needed and expected by our customers, and we are well positioned to deliver.”

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

