Stitch Duran Named Brand Ambassador for Cannabis Sativa Brand CBD Science

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) is proud to announce signing legendary cut-man and combat sports veteran Jacob “Stitch” Duran as Brand Ambassador for the CBD Science brand. Stitch will be instrumental in launching “Stitch Premium Cut Cream”, designed to help accelerate the healing process and anecdotally minimize scarring. “When Jay Timm contacted me about the cut cream, I said, let’s test it with Bare Knuckle fighters! We did and the results have been tremendous”. I can’t wait to see Stitch Premium Cut Cream used world-wide” Stitch said.

Stitch Duran’s career in combat sports spanned 35 years, working with world champion brothers, Wladamir and Vitali Klitschko, Andre Ward, GGG, Chris Algeri and recently with Tyson Fury, as well as MMA super stars including Brock Lesnar, Nick and Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and George St. Pierre. As an actor, Stitch played himself in the movies “Play it to the Bone” with Woody Harrelson and Antonio Banderas, “Here Comes the Boom” with Kevin James and Salma Hayek and worked side by side with Sylvester Stallone in “Rocky Balboa” and “Creed l and ll”.

With so many more stories to be told, Stitch co-authored, “From The Fields To The Garden” l and ll, chronicling his path from a humble beginning in a migrant camp, to a locker room before a big fight, to the center of the cage, to the arenas of Las Vegas and ultimately to the Garden itself, Madison Square Garden.

“Having Stitch Duran consulting on the formulation, testing and marketing of Stitch Premium Cut Cream along with the production and brand creation expertise of Keith Hyatt of GK Manufacturing & Packaging gives credibility and visibility to the creation of a new niche market for the CBD Science Brand and to bring a great product born in combat sports to all consumers”, President David Tobias proudly said.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) is engaged in the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis-related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the “hi” and “White Rabbit” brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), GK Manufacturing and Packaging, Inc. (https:/gkmanufacturinginc.com), Wild Earth Naturals® (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

