Sun Kissed to Acquire Leading Digital Marketing and Monetization Platform Led By Industry Star Robert Reynolds

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 9, 2020) – Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) (“Sun Kissed”, “SKDI”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, and NuMuni Inc. (“NuMuni”), a monetization platform developed for digital media publishers, software providers, and online games (together, the “Parties”), are excited to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) whereby Sun Kissed will acquire one hundred percent ownership of NuMuni https://numuni.io.

Management notes that Robert Reynolds, the founder and CEO of NuMuni, is a top innovator in the advertising based virtual currency monetization industry, which has grown to generate billions of dollars per year. Reynolds’ prior endeavor, CPALead, was the 40th fastest growing private company in the US, eventually becoming the largest incentive-based advertising marketplace in the world, serving ads to over one billion people worldwide and generating over $100 million in sales.

Robert Reynold – CEO & Founder of NuMuni, Inc.

NuMuni, a top innovator in the advertising based virtual currency monetization industry

“Robert is a visionary at the cutting-edge in the fintech and digital marketing space and we believe NuMuni will be a game-changing piece of the puzzle for Sun Kissed. Our strategy is to build a company around talented individuals with game changing assets. We started with Ilan Freeman from Hakuna who is an award winning CEO and now we add to that Robert Reynolds. With their sage advice, we will continue to aggressively chase down the joint venture and acquisition opportunities that the current economic climate has offered up to us” noted Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed.

Numuni is a powerful monetization platform developed for digital media publishers, software providers, and online games. It enables the privacy-friendly monetization of users’ spare computer processing power, incentivizing participation through premium digital media content distribution. NuMuni is a revolutionary solution to the increasing impotence of traditional digital advertising strategies. Freed resources are pooled to form a distributed supercomputer that can mine cryptocurrency, run scientific simulations, train AIs, perform 3D rendering, and undertake many more tasks.

Sun Kissed also recently completed the acquisition of Products Group Inc, DBA/ Hakuna (“Hakuna”), a leading CBD-based products company with a nationwide distribution footprint spanning more than 20 US states. Management strongly believes the acquisition of NuMuni will present enormous synergies with its Hakuna strategy given the critical role that online and retail marketing will play in developing the value of the Hakuna brand in the quarters ahead.

Hakuna CEO, Ilan Freeman commented, “Robert Reynolds is a rock star, and the machine he has built in NuMuni is going to make our job a lot easier. I’m extremely pleased to bring NuMuni into the equation and I look forward to joining the NuMuni board.”

Ilan Freeman – CEO at Hakuna Supply

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.’s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” or “may,” and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

