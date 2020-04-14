SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

During the quarter, the Company extended a contract with AIM Waste Management Inc., for the processing of source separated organics, to December 31, 2020.

The Company is expected to exercise, in Q2-2020, the “Additional Lands Option” under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) acquisition of 1684567 Ontario Inc. which closed May 28, 2019. The details of the SPA are found in the Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 30, 2019.

Revenue for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 remained relatively stable, but revenue increased by over 38.4% during the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the year-ended December 31, 2018.

We continued to work with customers and bring further products to market, while pursuing regulatory certifications and additional municipal contracts. We believe we are making the necessary strategic steps to capture the immense opportunity of processing organic waste streams and diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products. We have increasing confidence in a revenue ramp in 2020,” said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. “Our goal is to drive revenue and cash flow as quickly as possible as we focus on increasing shareholder value.”

Unaudited 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, SusGlobal recorded:

Revenue of $358,498 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 compared to $360,568 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Cost of sales of $348,537 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 compared to $297,808 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Operating expenses of $693,246 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 (GAAP), comprised of $250,400 of stock-based compensation, $178,837 of interest expense, $93,584 of amortization of finance fees and $170,425 in various other expenses including professional fees, office and administration and other operating expenses, compared to $814,951 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Net loss of $683,285, or $0.01 loss per basic and diluted share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 compared to $752,191 or $0.02 loss per basic and diluted share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $54,350 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 compared to a loss of $209,154 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

$5,707,343 in total assets at the end of the fourth quarter, with debt of $7,421,030.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “aims,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “prospective,” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “can,” “could” or “should” occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company’s ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company’s ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

– Financial Tables Follow –

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,926 $ 42,711 Restricted cash-funds held in trust 467,798 – Trade receivables 121,276 129,981 Government remittances receivable 38,578 9,194 Other receivables 20,624 – Inventory 5,389 18,550 Prepaid expenses and deposits 46,028 23,172 Total Current Assets 707,619 223,608 Intangible Assets 237,271 135,189 Long-lived Assets, net 4,762,453 3,361,110 Total Assets $ 5,707,343 $ 3,719,907 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 958,313 $ 353,728 Government remittances payable 35,187 44,363 Accrued liabilities 487,592 646,003 Advance 3,255 – Deferred revenue 9,239 – Current portion of long-term debt 3,859,401 3,727,778 Current portion of obligations under capital lease 218,069 81,109 Convertible promissory notes 1,406,029 – Mortgage payable 1,934,276 – Loans payable to related parties – 201,575 Total Current Liabilities 8,911,361 5,054,556 Obligations under capital lease – 207,599 Total Long-term Liabilities – 207,599 Total Liabilities 8,911,361 5,262,155 Stockholders’ Deficiency Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 51,784,504 (2018- 40,299,531) shares issued and outstanding 5,180 4,031 Additional paid-in capital 7,450,091 5,754,260 Subscriptions payable – 4,600 Stock compensation reserve 1,000,000 1,330,000 Accumulated deficit (11,449,497) (8,554,312 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (209,792) (80,827 ) Total stockholders’ deficiency (3,204,018) (1,542,248 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficiency $ 5,707,343 $ 3,719,907

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

For the

three-month

periods ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Revenue $ 358,498 $ 360,568 Cost of Sales Opening inventory 27,538 73,795 Depreciation 104,311 96,488 Direct wages and benefits 78,577 49,144 Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs and maintenance 95,071 31,725 Utilities 44,746 48,733 Outside contractors 3,703 16,473 353,926 316,358 Less: closing inventory (5,389) (18,550 ) Total cost of sales 348,537 297,808 Gross profit 9,961 62,760 Operating expenses Management compensation-stock- based compensation 250,000 332,500 Management compensation-fees 47,904 81,803 Professional fees 38,252 91,170 Marketing 1,453 – Interest expense 178,837 92,251 Rent and occupancy 22,174 22,299 Insurance 21,848 10,814 Office and administration 34,592 79,373 Filing fees 6,675 20,199 Amortization of financing costs 93,584 – Repairs and maintenance 671 11,785 Directors’ compensation (2,744) 72,757 Total operating expenses 693,246 814,951 Net Loss (683,285) (752,191 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign exchange (loss) gain (77,316) 73,359 Comprehensive loss $ (760,601) $ (678,832 ) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted 48,835,025 40,191,830

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

|Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the

three-month

periods ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net loss (GAAP) $ (683,285) $ (752,191 ) Add the following items: Interest expense 178,837 92,251 Depreciation and amortization 106,114 98,286 Stock-based compensation 250,400 352,500 Amortization of financing costs 93,584 – Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (54,350) $ (209,154 )

