Textron Announces Revision to Q1 Earnings Release Date

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) today announced that it will revise the date of its earnings release and conference call for the first quarter of 2020, originally scheduled for April 22, to April 30. The change is due to the potential disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic on its workforce.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 721-7241 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 4252363.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, April 30, 2020 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 1767619.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

