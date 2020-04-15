The innovator of premixed wine industry：MOTA lowO2 wine

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Recently, MOTA lowO 2 wine, the wine brewed in strictly controlled low oxygen environment, has gained great success once it was come out, and has become the most popular alcohol drinks in most night clubs.

The MOTA team was officially established in 2017. Before that,they had been deeply involved in the industry for more than ten years, and traveled to most of the famous wineries located in Australia, America and Europe and also visited countless bars of different styles. Finally, they found the perfect answer in 2017- That is to select the wine base, improve the technology, and upgrade the premixed wine in an all-round way.

The key technology of MOTA is to strictly control the oxygen concentration in the liquor environment. The fully automated production line of the MOTA factory and the intelligent oxygen balance monitoring system are matched perfectly, so that the oxygen concentration of the entire line is always maintained at 0.5-2.0%.Under this condition, yeast can balance the best state between reproduction and fermentation, which makes the base liquor can be fermented continuously and fully without extra impurities, and produce the MOTA with unique flavor and excellent taste.

Unlike the common glass bottles, in order to ensure that MOTA is delivered to the customers in the best condition, it has adopted an upgraded version of aluminum bottle. This technology helps MOTA to ensure low oxygen concentration after filling. Besides, the high ductility and easy coloring of aluminum endow MOTA with a high-quality appearance and hand feel in addition to excellent taste.

In the highly homogeneous premixed wine market, MOTA can be described as unique, breaking stereotypes and opening up new way for the premixed wine industry. The rapidly soaring sales volume and the gradually accumulating reputation since its come out which indicate that MOTA has become an innovator in the premixed wine industry and a leader in new fashion!

