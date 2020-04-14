The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces $1.5 million in Giving During COVID-19 Crisis

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Today, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced wide-ranging investments to help communities manage through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mosaic has a long history of investing to ensure communities where we work and live stay vibrant. Our communities need urgent help to deal with the pandemic, and we are pleased to do our part by donating resources to address the most critical needs of each community,” said Senior Vice President Ben Pratt.

The Mosaic Company, The Mosaic Company Foundation and The Mosaic Institute in Brazil are making investments that will help feed the hungry and provide critical supplies to farmers and neighbors.

Geography Details Est. amount (USD) Brazil Through a collaboration with the Public Health System and local communities, Mosaic will help procure and distribute hygiene kits, medical kits, PPE, and other items for people in need. $560,500 Locally sourced food baskets will be delivered to families in need. $294,500 Canada Funding primarily helps provide food to those in need. Funding will also provide educational resources for children, such as art supplies and books. $17,800 In partnership with the Saskatchewan School Board Association and multiple other agencies, this program will provide lunch to local children. $35,600 90 percent of funding will be split evenly between 10 First Nation partners surrounding our operations, and 10 percent will provide economic relief to the Regina Treaty/Status of Indian Services. $71,270 China 335,000 masks were provided to agriculture producers, farmers and customers to help protect them as planting season begins. Another 31,300 masks were provided to employees and local agencies. 500 medical suits were donated Beijin Chaoyan Red Cross and 175 more to local charities. $108,000 175 medical suits were donated to Hubei Charity Federation and 1,000 barrels of disinfectant were provided to Beijin Chaoyan Red Cross. $33,800 India Funding supports the Prime Minister’s Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund. The fund will be used by the government to combat the coronavirus and other future needs. $100,000 U.S. – Florida Each of our 14 food partners in Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Manatee and Polk counties received more than $14,000. $200,060 Funding will assist residents of Charlotte County with economic hardships as a result of COVID-19 to help with payments toward rent/mortgage, transportation, utilities, childcare, food, and other critical needs. $5,000 Part of the funding helps organizations distribute gift cards in $100 increments to those in need of food, household items, gas, etc. The remaining funds will be distributed as the COVID-19 crisis continues. $10,000 The receiving organization will allocate funds in Hardee County appropriately as needs are assessed. $10,000 Funds are being utilized to serve meals to seniors and the homebound. $10,000 The receiving organization will allocate funds in Brandon, Florida, appropriately as needs are assessed. $10,000 The receiving organization will allocate funds appropriately as needs are assessed in Central Florida. $15,000 This donation provided 20 goggles and 500 gloves to Health and Human Services. $1,500 This donation provided masks to a local hospital. $1,200 Funding supports a virtual food drive contribution for Metropolitan Ministries, coordinated by Cox Media. $15,000 U.S.- Louisiana The donation has been used to fund a COVID-19 Response Fund, which supports basic needs within the community. $10,000 Funding supports a food bank, which helps alleviate hunger in the local community. $14,290 U.S. – Minnesota Funding supports a food bank, which helps alleviate hunger in the local community. $20,000 U.S. – New Mexico Funding helps to feed breakfast and lunch to local kids in five Carlsbad schools. $15,000

Mosaic’s mission is to help the world grow the food it needs, so supporting these organizations and causes, based on local needs, helps us do just that. We’re proud to help, because we truly are in this together.

The Mosaic Company is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com .

