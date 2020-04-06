United States Antimony Reports Production for March 2020

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC”)(NYSE American:UAMY) reported March production for USAC as follows:

Product March 2020 sales Antimony pounds 101,326 Zeolite short tons 1,050

The average March Rotterdam price of antimony metal was $6,321.00 per metric ton or $2.87 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said “The initial trials of the cyanide leach circuit for Los Juarez have been a success.

About U.S. Antimony

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite and antimony.

Forward Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company’s operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

