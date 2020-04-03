VantagePoint A.I. Continues Accurately Forecasting Market

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Vantagepoint AI, LLC continues to help traders navigate the treacherous financial markets, avoid bull traps and even find places to profit amid historic volatility. The S&P500 saw its worst quarter since 1938 and stocks in general have seen 2008-like lows, but independent traders have been able to mitigate their losses as well as find hidden patterns of opportunity thanks to the Vantagepoint’s patented Intermarket Analysis.

Vantagepoint A.I. stunned the trading world in 1979 when it was the first in the world to introduce strategy back testing of the financial markets. Shortly thereafter, the company released the first software for P.C.s giving traders predictive market trend forecasts using the power of artificial intelligence. While the trading world was still dissecting this new way of trading, Vantagepoint founder Louis Mendelsohn watched as Black Monday ruined lives around the globe. Mendelsohn realized that we had entered a new type of market, one in which all the markets were globally interconnected. In 1983, Mendelsohn released his patented global Intermarket analysis to the trading world and VantagePoint began revealing often hidden patterns in the global marketplace.

“VantagePoint was born out of times similar to these,” said President Lane Mendelsohn. “As markets were crashing and burning around the planet, our software began giving traders data-driven insights into upcoming market trends. Today, as history repeats itself, I’m grateful to hear from our traders that VantagePoint software has literally saved their financial lives!” See how VantagePoint helps traders see When the Market Will Hit Bottom.

Recently, Vantagepoint’s accuracy was verified at up to 87.4%, far beyond that of even the biggest titans of Wall Street. The confidence of knowing when to make trade moves allows traders to calmly navigate wild market swings and whipsaws. Additionally, Vantagepoint offers its traders ongoing education about its software and its application to trading strategies through online classes.

“Traders are frantic to mitigate their losses right now, so VantagePoint software is offering a free, live, online class about how artificial intelligence can help traders make their money work for them while others are losing everything,” said Lane Mendelsohn. For a personal demonstration, visit www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint AI, creator of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development forecasting Stocks, Options, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Vantagepoint’s patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint actively gives back to the Tampa Bay community donating more than $680,000 to date to local charities, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Children’s Cancer Center.

Contact: Lisa Moretti, lisam@vantagepointsoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vantagepoint-ai-continues-accurately-forecasting-market-301034160.html

SOURCE Vantagepoint AI, LLC