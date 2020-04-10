Vantagepoint AI Reaffirms Commitment to Children in Need

Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI, LLC, ensures the company’s ongoing donation of a portion of its revenue will continue to support Shriners and The Children’s Cancer Center.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2020 / Vantagepoint AI President, Lane Mendelsohn, reaffirms that Vantagepoint’s commitment to helping children and their families during their challenging times will continue uninterrupted.

In times of uncertainty, one of the first places people tend to scale back is in their philanthropic giving. Vantagepoint refuses to scale back in this time of need and recently reaffirmed its commitment to nonprofit partners. The award-winning financial tech company will continue to donate a portion of its monthly revenue without change.

“We regularly donate to The Children’s Cancer Center and Shriners Hospitals for Children and we will continue to do so,” said Mendelsohn. “Now, more than ever, we need to help.”

Click here to meet Zavi, one of the many children from Shriners Hospitals for Children, who was born missing one of his legs. He is a direct beneficiary of Vantagepoint’s charitable giving and has attended many of the company’s events in person. Zavi now has special prosthetics that let him play ball.

Vantagepoint is dedicated to supporting independent traders and investors too, empowering them with cutting-edge software and leveling the playing field so they can compete in the financial markets. VantagePoint software puts the power of artificial intelligence – predictive forecasts, and global Intermarket analysis – at the fingertips of traders using their home computers.

“I’m glad we have a product that helps people, and I’m proud our company values the work non-profits are doing and can continue to support them,” said Mendelsohn.

Traders interested in seeing how artificial intelligence can help them trade confidently no matter what the market does next are invited to attend a free online class.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint AI, creator of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and development forecasting Stocks, Options, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with accuracy up to 87.4%. Vantagepoint’s patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, empowering traders to trade at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint has donated more than $680,000 to date to local charities, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Children’s Cancer Center.

