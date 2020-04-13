Versus Systems Amends Terms of Warrants to Extend Expiry Date

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2020) – Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS) (CSE: VS.CN) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) (“Versus” or the “Company”) announces that it will be amending the terms of 4,630,333 common share purchase warrants (each, a “Warrant”) previously issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement that closed on April 11, 2018. The Warrants were originally exercisable by the holder at a price of $0.40 per common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The expiry date of these Warrants will be extended by three months. Following the extension of the term of the Warrants, each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an issue price of $0.40 per Share on or before July 11, 2020.

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed – a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

