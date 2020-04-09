Versus to Integrate into Animoca Brands Games as the Companies Expand Partnership throughout Asia and North America

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 9, 2020) – Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) (“Versus”) today announces an agreement with Animoca Brands to bring Versus’ proprietary in-game rewards technology to games by Animoca Brands, makers of popular games The Sandbox, F1® Delta Time, and Power Rangers: Legacy Wars.

The two companies will work together to integrate real-world rewards into three of Animoca Brands’ games in 2020. The companies have already negotiated a share swap and investment program, announced in August 2019, and will continue to expand upon that relationship in 2020.

Versus enables game publishers and developers like Animoca Brands to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streamed media, helping to increase the value for end-users and boosting retention rates.

Animoca Brands, named by PocketGamer as one of the Top 50 Global Developers and ranked fifth in BlockchainGamer.biz’s list of Top 50 blockchain companies of 2020, is a developer and publisher of various games including original games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes as well as products based on popular intellectual properties such as Formula 1®, Power Rangers, Garfield, Snoopy, Thomas & Friends™, Ever After High, and Doraemon.

“Animoca Brands makes all kinds of amazing games with some of the world’s most recognizable and beloved characters, shows, and properties. We are excited to bring our in-game reward technologies to Animoca Brands’ players in Asia, in the US, and all over the globe,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus.

Yat Siu, co-founder and chairman of Animoca Brands, commented: “Versus is developing solutions that are appealing and beneficial to game publishers and their users, and we are very excited about further collaboration opportunities as we commence the integration of Versus’ innovative rewards systems into our products.”

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands leverages gamification, blockchain, and artificial intelligence technologies to develop and publish a broad portfolio of mobile products including games such as The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes as well as products based on popular intellectual properties such as Formula 1®, Garfield, Snoopy, Thomas & Friends™, Ever After High and Doraemon. Animoca Brands’ portfolio of blockchain investments and partnerships includes Lucid Sight, Dapper Labs (creators of CryptoKitties), WAX, Harmony, and Decentraland. The Company is based in Hong Kong, Canada, Finland, and Argentina. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or get updates by following Animoca Brands on Facebook or Twitter.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

